Gloucester
Head Coach: Lauren Riley Gove (7th season)
Last Year's Record: 16-2-3 (lost to Manchester Essex in Division 2 North Semifinals)
Captains: Cate Delaney, Sr., Mid.; Kelsey Lowthers, Jr., Mid.; Mia Salah, Jr., F.
Key Returning Players: Maddie Machado, Sr., F; Ella Marshall, Jr., Mid.
Strengths: Gloucester returns two of the elite players in the NEC in 2018 All Conference performers Cate Delaney and Mia Salah.
Concerns: The team was hit hard by graduation, losing six all-stars from a year ago.
Coach's Outlook: "We have a lot of new starters this year but we have athletes and smart players who are starting to step up. The younger kids are champing at the bit for their opportunity and we want to compete for the NEC again this year."
Season Opener: 3-1 loss at Marblehead.
Rockport
Head Coach: Mary Ryan (36th season)
Last Year's Record: 4-10-4
Captains: Samantha Budrow, Sr., G; Colleen Murphy, Sr., F.
Key Returning Players: Tess Campbell, Jr., F; Kayla Colbert, Jr., Def.; Taylor Frost, Jr., Mid.; Winnie Gao, Jr., Def.; Jane Reilly, Jr., F; Lucy Twombly, Jr., F/Mid.
Strengths: The team has a very strong junior class and a lot of them already have at least one season of varsity experience.
Concerns: The Vikings will be looking to score more goals in 2019.
Coach's Outlook: "This team this year is very junior heavy and we've been experimenting with positions during the preseason to try to find the right combinations. We will need solid performances from the returning veterans and hope that the newcomers can get up to varsity level speed."
Season Opener: 0-0 tie vs. Hamilton-Wenham.
Manchester Essex
Head Coach: Kara Crovo (7th season)
Captains: Isabell Amigo, Sr., def.; Christina Bullock, Sr., F; Bridget Twombly, Sr., F.
Key Returning Players: Cagney Pallazola, Sr., Def.; Lily Athanas, Jr., Mid.; Anna Coyne, Jr., F.
Strengths: The Hornets have a very strong forward line that could put up big numbers this season.
Concerns: The team was hit hard by graduation, particularly on the defensive side of the field.
Coach's Outlook: "We're excited to get started and the big goal is to win the Cape Ann League and get as far as we can in the tournament. We have a lot of experience on the forward line and some newcomers stepping in on defense."
Season Opener: 4-1 win over Ipswich.
