GLOUCESTER
Head coach: Lauren Riley Gove (9th season)
Last year's record: 7-2-1
Captains: Cammi Cooper, Sr., F; Chiara O'Connor, Sr., D; Jenna Smith, Sr., F; Aria Caputo, Jr., Mid.
Key returning players: Ella Costa, Soph., Mid.; Abby Lowthers, Soph., F.
Strengths: The Fishermen have played great team defense in the preseason.
Concerns: The team is still looking to iron out some individual roles as the regular season approaches.
Coach's outlook: "The conference is going to be tough as always an we want to be right near the top. This team has a lot of chemistry so far in the preseason and they're champing at the bit to get going."
Season opener: Tuesday at Malden (4 p.m.)
ROCKPORT
Head coach: Mary Ryan (38th season)
Last year's record: 1-5-3
Captains: Molly Ambrose, Sr., Mid.; Amelia Lucas, Jr., F.
Key returning players: Sydney Bouchie, Soph., F.
Strengths:
Concerns: The Vikings lost a lot to graduation and have a slew of new players taking on big roles in the starting lineup.
Coach's outlook: "We graduated 13 players from last year so the cupboard is a little bare, but I'm excited to work with the younger players. We're looking for improvement each day and the players are working hard. We're in the process of determining how we will put the pieces together to form a cohesive unit."
Season opener: Thursday vs. Amesbury (3:45 p.m.)
MANCHESTER ESSEX
Head coach: Courtney Brown (1st season)
Last year's record: 8-1-1 (CAL champs)
Captains: Paige Garlitz, Jr., G; Amy Vytopilova, Jr., F.
Key returning players: Caelie Patrick, Soph., F; Caroline McKinnon, Jr., F.
Strengths: The Hornets have a lot of their offensive core back from a season ago and one of the league's best goalies in Garlitz.
Concerns: Manchester Essex does not have a senior on the roster.
Coach's outlook: "From day one we have been working hard on being disciplined and getting better as a team. We have great team chemistry and a willingness to try new things. We are looking to win as many games as possible and be competitive with every team we play."
Season opener: Tuesday at Ipswich (4 p.m.)