Gloucester head field hockey coach Lauren Riley Gove is just happy to see her sport back to normal.
After playing 7-on-7 a season ago due to COVID-19 restrictions, field hockey is back to 11-on-11 this season and corner chances are also back, giving the sport, and Gloucester's practices, a more familiar feel.
"The girls are excited to get going, especially with the rules back to normal and the state tournament back in play," said Riley Gove, in her ninth season as head coach. "Last season was challenging with the restrictions and the seven-on-seven gave us fewer chances to develop depth. But we have experienced players back that are ready to go."
Gloucester is led by four captains that play in every layer of the field. On the forward line, senior Jenna Smith is returning to the wing along with senior Cammi Cooper, who missed last fall with an injury but was a big contributor as a sophomore in 2019. Senior Chiara O'Connor returns on defense while junior Aria Caputo has moved up to midfield after playing the last two seasons on defense.
"They all bring a lot to the table," Riley Gove said of her captains. "So far we have good communication out there and the chemistry off the field is great. That starts with the leaders."
Riley Gove was quick to praise her defense early on in the preseason with Caputo covering a lot of ground in her defensive midfielder role and O'Connor also playing well in front of sophomore goalie Siri Hale, in her first year starting in goal.
Gloucester also returns two of its top scorers from a year ago in sophomores Ella Costa and Abby Lowthers. Costa is moving into the midfield where she will be doing a lot of the ball handling while Lowthers joins Cooper and Smith to form a potent forward line.
"The defense has been very solid so far," Riley Gove said. "And we have some experienced scorers back. Ella Costa has looked great since we moved her into the midfield. She's only a sophomore but she's already a veteran."
The Fishermen are looking to be right back in the mix at the top of the Northeastern Conference along with teams like Danvers, Marblehead and Swampscott. Masconomet, which was undefeated a year ago and would have been NEC champs if the conference crowned a champ, is looking like the team to beat.
Gloucester is currently riding a seven-year state tournament streak (2013-19) which would have been extended last season, when the team finished 7-2-1, but there were no fall state tournaments in the state. The Fishermen are looking to continue that streak.
"The girls are fired up to have something to play for," Riley Gove said. "We know the conference will be strong as always. We know we have to bring our 'A' game against those top teams."
Rockport hit hard by graduation
No team in the area was hit harder by graduation than Rockport, as Mary Ryan's squad lost 13 seniors from 2020 and returns only three varsity regulars from a season ago. That gives Ryan, in her 38th season as Vikings head coach, a chance to mold some young talent.
"We have a lot of young pieces but the players are working hard," Ryan said. "It's a process to determine how we will put the pieces together to form a cohesive unit. But we are looking forward to seeing how it works."
Rockport is led by senior captain Molly Ambrose, who returns to the midfield, and junior captain Amelia Lucas, who has been a contributor on the forward line since her freshman season. Sophomore forward Sydney Bouchie is also back after playing big minutes as a freshman, while Ava MacDowell returns to the team after taking last season off.
The rest of the team is newcomers. Sophomore Caitlin Moran will be the team's starting goalie. Seniors Shayla Schafer and Alba Aguirre-Williams and juniors Natalie Lamond, Julia Sekercan and Ella Lorenz will play big roles on the team this year.
The young Vikings could take some lumps in the Cape Ann League, but with the new state wide playoff format, where teams will be seeded by power rating instead of record, they have a chance to be in the tournament mix thanks to their difficult schedule. Rockport will be competing in Division 4 as the tournament has doubled from two to four divisions.
"It will be interesting and exciting," Ryan said. "Going to four divisions will put all teams in divisions with like-sized schools and will ensure a level playing field in terms of path to the tournament and number of games played."
Manchester Essex led by junior class
Manchester Essex may not have graduated quite as many players as Rockport, but the team has no seniors on the roster this fall.
First year head coach Courtney Brown takes over a team that is the defending CAL champs after finishing 8-1-1 a season ago. The MERHS teacher and former ME middle school field hockey coach may not have any seniors but she certainly has talent on the roster.
"I had the benefit of already knowing the majority of the team being a teacher at the high school and middle school coach for the last three years," Brown said. "Not having to learn names and having relationships with the girls gave us a head start so we could get right into the good stuff; playing."
The Hornets will be led by a pair of junior captains that are already established varsity regulars. Paige Garlitz returns in goal after earning an All-Star nod last fall. Amy Vytopilova is also back at the forward position.
Manchester Essex also has two more talented forwards back in the fold in sophomore Caelie Patrick, the team's leading returning scorer and an All League performer last fall as a freshman, and junior Caroline MacKinnon, another talented offensive player with plenty of experience.
"We have a lot of experienced offensive contributors and our defensive unit is great, led by our goalie," Brown said. "We also have a lot of talented underclassmen that are expected to make a big impact."
The Hornets won the CAL outright last season with the league's best overall record and are looking to win the CAL Baker Division for the seventh straight season this fall. Ipswich looks to be the team's biggest competition in the Baker Division while Kinney schools such as Newburyport and Pentucket will also pose big challenges.
Manchester Essex also has some strong non-league opponents scheduled to help playoff seeding.