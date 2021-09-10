GLOUCESTER
Head coach: Jess Boardway (5th season)
Last year's record: 3-7
Captains: Grace Boucher, Sr., Mid.; Eliana Faria, Sr., Mid.; Darcy Muller, Sr., Striker.
Key returning players: Ais Cook, Sr., Mid.; Deven Lichtenwald, Sr., Def; Sophia Picano, Jr., Mid.; Maggie Sperry, Jr., GK; Isabelle Stauffer, Soph., Mid.
Strengths: The Fishermen lost only two players to graduation from last season so they bring a lot of experience to the field.
Concerns: Gloucester is still looking to develop some depth.
Coach's outlook: "We have a lot of experience and good leadership from our seniors. We want to be competitive with everyone in our conference. Right now we're just looking to get better every day."
Season opener: 5-2 loss vs. Saugus on Thursday
ROCKPORT
Head coach: Greg Twombly (2nd season)
Last year's record: 1-6-2
Captains: Michelle Allen, Sr., Def.; Liz Higgins, Sr., Def.; Talia McWilliams, Sr., Mid.; Kylie Schrock, Sr., Striker.
Key returning players: Alexis Berglund, Sr., Mid.; Kylie Wheat, Sr., Mid.; Sarah Vanderpool, Sr., Def.
Strengths: The Vikings have a large senior class with many returning as multi-year contributors.
Concerns: Rockport will be looking to improve its scoring output in 2021.
Coach's Outlook: "The senior leadership has really been carrying this team so far and we're hopeful that experience can get us into the tournament. It's nice to be back to normal soccer and we are looking to be competitive with everyone in the Cape Ann League."
Season Opener: Friday at Amesbury (3:45 p.m.).
MANCHESTER ESSEX
Head coach: Bill Baker (1st season)
Last year's record: 4-3-3
Captains: Sarah Baker, Sr., Mid.; Parker Brooks, Sr., Def.; Madison Curran, Sr., Mid.; Elorie Willwerth, Sr., Def.
Key returning players: Amelia Donnellan, Sr., Mid./Def.; Ema O'Neil, Sr., Mid.
Strengths: Manchester Essex has a strong mix between older, experienced players and talented newcomers.
Concerns: The Hornets were hit hard by graduation and have a lot of new pieces in the lineup.
Coach's Outlook: "I believe we will be competitive in every game this season. Our first goal is to make the tournament. We may have nine seniors but we also have six freshmen that all played on the junior varsity last year as eighth graders. This squad has confidence, great positive attitudes and they believe in themselves and the team."
Season Record: 1-1, 1-0 in CAL.