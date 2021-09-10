A look through the 2021 Gloucester girls soccer roster will show a lot of familiar faces from the 2020 squad.
Head coach Jess Boardway lost only two players to graduation from last year's team, giving her an experienced core group of players returning to the fold.
"It's nice to have almost everyone from last year back," the fifth-year head coach said. "We are able to move a lot of players around and we already have the chemistry we built last season."
Gloucester is led by its core of strikers and midfielders this fall.
Senior captain Darcy Muller has been a varsity mainstay since she was an eighth grader and was the team's leading scorer a year ago. Muller's skills were already on full display in Thursday's opener against Saugus, where she scored both goals in a 5-2 loss. Muller's combination of speed and finishing ability are tough to match up with.
"She's such a good finisher," Boardway said. "It's always nice having someone that good up top because she doesn't need a lot of room to create a scoring chance."
Senior captains Grace Boucher and Eliana Faria return to the midfield. Boucher is one of the team's best passers and a superior playmaker from the center midfield spot. Faria brings a two-way game from the wing midfield as she can generate offense and defend.
Gloucester has lots of midfield depth as sophomore Isabelle Stauffer can also play the middle while junior Sophia Picano returns on the wing. Both Stauffer and Picano had assists in Thursday's game. Picano hit Muller with a perfect cross from the right wing to set up Gloucester's first goal while Stauffer worked a well executed give-and-go with the senior captain from the top of the box that led to Gloucester's second goal.
"We have a lot of depth in the midfield so we can keep them fresh," Boardway said.
Gloucester will be competing for a spot in the Division 3 State Tournament this fall and will have to navigate a tough NEC schedule to get there. The Fishermen face a lot of tough teams in NEC crossover action and saw the defending NEC South champion Sachems in Thursday's opener.
Although it was a defeat, Boardway was happy with the way her team hung around for most of the game.
"We played a great first 50 minutes and it was tied," Boardway said. "Then they just outlasted us and pulled away late. It was good to hang with a good team like that and now we know the areas we need to work on moving forward."
Twombly returns as head coach to strong senior class
Rockport has a "new" head coach this fall, who is not really new at all. Greg Twombly was the coach in 2019 and was not able to coach in 2020 but is back with the program in 2021.
Twombly is very familiar with the talent on the squad, especially Rockport's strong senior class with seven returning contributors from the 2020 season.
"For such a small school it's great for us to have that kind of leadership out there with all these seniors," Twombly said. "We're hopeful we can take a step forward this year."
The Vikings will be led by four senior captains.
Michelle Allen will anchor the Vikings defense as she is coming off of an all-star season in 2020. Fellow senior captain Liz Higgins joins her on the back line after establishing herself as one of the team's most reliable backs last fall.
Talia McWilliams is back in the midfield and at the striker position as she can make plays up top and on the wing. Senior Kylie Schrock returns at striker after missing the 2020 season with an injury. She was the team's leading goal scorer and an all-star performer as a sophomore.
The Vikings also have senior Sarah Vanderpool back on defense along with Kylie Wheat and Alexis Berglund in the midfield. Wheat plays more of a wing role with Berglund serving as the team's center midfielder and key facilitator.
"The seniors really are the backbone of this team, even the ones that aren't captains, they have all been leading," Twombly said. "They all play well together and that experience in the Cape Ann League will be big for us."
Rockport looks to be one of the teams that could benefit from the MIAA's new state tournament format. The Vikings difficult schedule was a hinderance in the past as they needed to have a winning record to qualify, which is difficult to do as the smallest school in the conference. This season, however, the team will be graded against other schools its size in Division 5. That's good news for a program that has been competitive in the CAL for years but may not have the record to show for it.
"We have been very competitive in the CAL in recent years," Twombly said. "We're hoping to get into the state tournament in this system and then get the chance to play against teams our size. It could be a good opportunity."
Baker takes over ME squad loaded with seniors and freshmen
Manchester Essex also has a new head coach as Bill Baker steps in for Luke Cosgrove, who coached the team in the previous five seasons.
Baker inherits a team that was hit hard by graduation, but has a strong core of experienced seniors returning to the fold.
"I've known this senior class extremely well, coaching them for many years," Baker said. "But the classes behind them were an unknown. I didn't want to deviate too far from the message (coach Cosgrove) has given the girls but also wanted to tailor our training and gameplan towards my style of coaching. From the senior class down to the freshmen, they've done everything asked of them so far."
While Baker says the Hornets do not have a bona fide superstar on the team, their strength lies in their versatility as they have many players that are willing to play out of position and a group of hard working, smart players.
"It's a strong roster of players that are doing all they can for the team's success," Baker said. "We may not have a superstar or pure scorer but I don't think there is one player on our team our opposition can identify as the player they need to stop to beat us."
Manchester Essex is led by its four senior captains. Elorie Willwerth is moving from the midfield to the fullback spot this season, where she has performed well in the early going. Sarah Baker and Madison Curran are back to form a standout tandem in the midfield while Parker Brooks returns to the defense.
Seniors Ema O'Neil (midfield) and Amelia Donnellan (defense/midfield) are also back in the starting lineup this fall.
Manchester Essex also has a talented group of freshman entering the fold with as many as six of them expected to see big minutes.
Charlotte Crocker has already made her presence felt as she scored both goals in the team's 2-0 victory over Ipswich earlier this week. Madi Cook has also performed well in goal against tough competition in the early going. Libby Lawler is also a big addition to the midfield.
That mix of seniors and freshman has clicked so far.
"Some would look to the future, calling this season a rebuilding year, because of the strength of the freshman class, but I don't see this as a rebuilding year," Baker said. "This squad has confidence, great positive attitudes and they believe in themselves and the team."
Manchester Essex will be competing in Division 4 in the new postseason format, and has beefed up its non-league schedule this season to build its resume for the new ratings system.
The Hornets, who are off to a 1-1 start, opened up the season against a talented Stoneham team, which plays in Division 3, and lost 6-0. They also play powerhouse opponents such as Swampscott and Billerica in the regular season.
The team is 1-0 in the Cape Ann League with the aforementioned win over Ipswich.