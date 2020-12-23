Golf was a consistent commodity at the high school level on Cape Ann during the 2010's. Gloucester, Rockport and Manchester Essex all found success with each school qualifying for the sectional tournament multiple times and Manchester Essex taking home the lone league title in the area from 2010-19 last fall.
The area also saw golfers from each school take home a conference or league player of the year honor and several others earn all-star status.
Here's a look at the top four standouts from each of the three Cape Ann schools.
GLOUCESTER
Tyler Conigliari (c/o 2011)- Gloucester's current varsity head coach was also quite the player back in his day. Conigliari was the Northeastern Conference MVP in the fall of 2010 and a two-time state tournament qualifier as an individual. He was also a two-time All Conference performer and former NEC Open champ.
Robby Horne (2019)- Horne put together a very consistent four-year varsity career that saw him earn a spot on the NEC All-Star team three times. Horne also won the NEC Open twice thanks to a solid and steady all around game that saw him put up low numbers on any course.
Colby Mitchell (2019)- Another four-year varsity performer and Gloucester's No. 1 golfer from his sophomore to senior seasons. Mitchell qualified for the state tournament twice as an individual and was a three-time conference All-Star, twice earning All Conference honors and winning the NEC Open three times, twice while paired with Horne.
Curtis Quinn (2014)- The four-year varsity contributor was one of the NEC's top golfers in his high school career. He was the NEC Golfer of the Year as a senior and followed it up with a spot on the All Conference team as a senior. Quinn was especially tough to beat at Bass Rocks Golf Club, where he was undefeated in individual action in his junior and senior seasons. After high school he went on to become the Club champion at Bass Rocks in 2018.
ROCKPORT
Hayden Beaton (2019)- Beaton was Rockport's No. 1 golfer as a junior and a senior, earning a spot on the Cape Ann League All-Star team in both seasons. A consistent, well rounded player, Beaton also qualified for the state tournament as an individual in his senior season and was frequently the team's leading scorer in the Stabelford scoring system.
Jake Engel (2021)- Rockport had a big season in 2019, reaching the state tournament thanks to a furious finish to the season, and Engel was the team's top performer. He earned the CAL Baker Golfer of the Year Award for his season as he was consistent in every facet of the game. He also qualified for the state tournament.
Abby Hood (2014)- Hood was more often than not the only girl competing in her matches, but she was also one of the best performers. She was a two-time league All-Star and an All Conference selection as a senior in 2013. The Gloucester Daily Times Rockport Athlete of the Year in 2013 also turned in a top-10 finish at the Girls State Individual Tournament in 2014.
Travis Sweet (2016)- A four-year varsity contributor, Sweet was the team's No. 1 golfer as a junior and senior and led the team in scoring more often than not. His long game made him especially dangerous at Rockport Golf Club and he earned a spot on the CAL All-Star team twice in his high school career.
MANCHESTER ESSEX
Alex Beckmann (2016)- Beckmann was a model of consistency in his high school career, a threat to score over 20 Stabelford points on any given match despite playing on one of the league's toughest courses in Essex County Club. Beckmann was one of the team's representatives in the CAL Open twice in his high school career, earning an all-star nod in both of those seasons.
Ben Bichet (2015)- One of the most decorated golfers on the decade on Cape Ann, Bichet was a three time first team All Cape Ann League selection in his high school career. He was named CAL Small Golfer of the Year as a sophomore and also qualified for the state tournament as an individual three times thanks to his superior work around the greens.
Mike Fuca (2015)- Fuca is more known for his work on the tennis courts, where he is a former CAL Player of the Year, but he was a standout golfer as well. Fuca earned a spot on the CAL All-Star team twice in his high school career including an All League selection as a junior.
Ian Taliaferro (2020)- Manchester Essex's best team of the decade came with its Cape Ann League Baker Division title in 2019, and Taliaferro was the team's top performer. He was a first team All League selection for his consistent play and strong round at the CAL Open. He also qualified for the state tournament as an individual.