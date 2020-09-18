Cape Ann League releases fall schedules

With 10 of 11 schools given the green light to play in the "Fall 1" season, the Cape Ann League released its schedules for the season on Thursday.
Rockport and Manchester Essex will begin preseason practices on Friday, September 18 and Monday, September 21 respectively, and games will be played shortly thereafter.
The soccer and field hockey teams will each play 10 games season with a game against each Cape Ann League team. At the conclusion of the regular season, a league tournament will be held in both sports to crown a CAL champion.
Golf and cross country, on the other hand, will play anywhere from 5-9 games this fall.
The regular season opens up on Tuesday, September 29 with both Rockport and Manchester Essex golf in action. No fans will be in attendance at any game for the at least the first two weeks of regular season action.
Here's a look at the local schedules.
ROCKPORT GOLF
Date Opponent Time
Sept. 29 vs. Amesbury 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 1 at Triton 3:45 p.m.
Oct. 6 at Pentucket 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 7 at Ipswich 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 9 vs. Ipswich 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 13 vs. Newburyport 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 14 at Georgetown 3:30 p.m.
ROCKPORT BOYS SOCCER
Date Opponent Time
Oct. 3 vs. Hamilton-Wenham 3 p.m.
Oct. 7 vs. Ipswich 4 p.m.
Oct. 10 vs. Pentucket 10 a.m.
Oct. 12 at Newburyport 10 a.m.
Oct. 14 at North Reading 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 17 vs. Triton 10 a.m.
Oct. 21 at Amesbury 4 p.m.
Oct. 31 at Georgetown 10 a.m.
Nov. 4 at Manchester Essex 4 p.m.
ROCKPORT GIRLS SOCCER
Date Opponent Time
Oct. 3 at Hamilton-Wenham 3 p.m.
Oct. 7 at Ipswich 4 p.m.
Oct. 10 at Pentucket 10 a.m.
Oct. 12 vs. Newburyport 10 a.m.
Oct. 14 vs. North Reading 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 17 at Triton 10 a.m.
Oct. 21 vs. Amesbury 4 p.m.
Oc.t 31 vs. Georgetown 10 a.m.
Nov. 4 vs. Manchester Essex 4 p.m.
ROCKPORT FIELD HOCKEY
Date Opponent Time
Oct. 2 vs. Hamilton-Wenham 3:45 p.m.
Oct. 6 vs. Ipswich 3:45 p.m.
Oct. 9 vs. Pentucket 3:45 p.m.
Oct. 12 at Newburyport 12:30 p.m.
Oct. 13 at North Reading 4 p.m.
Oct. 16 vs. Triton 3:45 p.m.
Oct. 20 at Amesbury 4 p.m.
Oct. 30 at Georgetown 4 p.m.
Nov. 4 at Manchester Essex 4 p.m.
MANCHESTER ESSEX GOLF
Date Opponent Time
Sept. 29 vs. Hamilton-Wenham 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 1 at Georgetown 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 3 at Newburyport TBA
Oct. 6 vs. Ipswich 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 7 vs. Amesbury 3:45 p.m.
Oct. 20 vs. North Reading 4 p.m.
MANCHESTER ESSEX BOYS SOCCER
Date Opponent Time
Oct. 3 at Ipswich 3 p.m.
Oct. 10 vs. Triton 10 a.m.
Oct. 12 vs. Georgetown 10 a.m.
Oct. 17 at Pentucket 10 a.m.
Oct. 21 vs. Newburyport 4 p.m.
Oct. 24 vs. Amesbury 10 a.m.
Oct. 28 at North Reading 4 p.m.
Oct. 31 at Hamilton-Wenham 10 a.m.
Nov. 4 vs. Rockport 4 p.m.
MANCHESTER ESSEX GIRLS SOCCER
Date Opponent Time
Oct. 3 vs. Ipswich 3 p.m.
Oct. 10 at Triton 10 a.m.
Oct. 12 at Georgetown 10 a.m.
Oct. 17 vs. Pentucket 10 a.m.
Oct. 21 at Newburyport 4 p.m.
Oct. 24 at Amesbury TBA
Oct. 28 vs. North Reading 4 p.m.
Oct. 31 vs. Hamilton-Wenham 10 a.m.
Nov. 4 at Rockport 4 p.m.
MANCHESTER ESSEX FIELD HOCKEY
Date Opponent Time
Oct. 2 at Ipswich 4 p.m.
Oct. 9 vs. Triton 4 p.m.
Oct. 12 vs. Georgetown 2 p.m.
Oct. 16 at Pentucket TBA
Oct. 20 vs. Newburyport 4 p.m.
Oct. 23 vs. Amesbury 4 p.m.
Oct. 27 at North Reading 4:15 p.m.
Oct. 30 at Hamilton-Wenham 3:45 p.m.
Nov. 3 vs. Rockport 4 p.m.
MANCHESTER ESSEX CROSS COUNTRY
Date Opponent Time
Oct. 1 vs. Georgetown TBA
Oct. 8 at Hamilton-Wenham 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 15 at Amesbury 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 22 vs. Ipswich TBA
Oct. 29 vs. Newburyport TBA