Cape Ann League releases fall schedules

With 10 of 11 schools given the green light to play in the "Fall 1" season, the Cape Ann League released its schedules for the season on Thursday.

Rockport and Manchester Essex will begin preseason practices on Friday, September 18 and Monday, September 21 respectively, and games will be played shortly thereafter.

The soccer and field hockey teams will each play 10 games season with a game against each Cape Ann League team. At the conclusion of the regular season, a league tournament will be held in both sports to crown a CAL champion.

Golf and cross country, on the other hand, will play anywhere from 5-9 games this fall. 

The regular season opens up on Tuesday, September 29 with both Rockport and Manchester Essex golf in action. No fans will be in attendance at any game for the at least the first two weeks of regular season action.

Here's a look at the local schedules.

 

ROCKPORT GOLF

Date Opponent Time

Sept. 29 vs. Amesbury 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 1 at Triton 3:45 p.m.

Oct. 6 at Pentucket 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 at Ipswich 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 9 vs. Ipswich 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 13 vs. Newburyport 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 14 at Georgetown 3:30 p.m.

ROCKPORT BOYS SOCCER

Date Opponent Time

Oct. 3 vs. Hamilton-Wenham 3 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. Ipswich 4 p.m.

Oct. 10 vs. Pentucket 10 a.m.

Oct. 12 at Newburyport 10 a.m.

Oct. 14 at North Reading 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 17 vs. Triton 10 a.m.

Oct. 21 at Amesbury 4 p.m.

Oct. 31 at Georgetown 10 a.m.

Nov. 4 at Manchester Essex 4 p.m.

 

ROCKPORT GIRLS SOCCER

Date Opponent Time

Oct. 3 at Hamilton-Wenham 3 p.m.

Oct. 7 at Ipswich 4 p.m.

Oct. 10 at Pentucket 10 a.m.

Oct. 12 vs. Newburyport 10 a.m.

Oct. 14 vs. North Reading 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 17 at Triton 10 a.m.

Oct. 21 vs. Amesbury 4 p.m.

Oc.t 31 vs. Georgetown 10 a.m.

Nov. 4 vs. Manchester Essex 4 p.m.

ROCKPORT FIELD HOCKEY

Date Opponent Time

Oct. 2 vs. Hamilton-Wenham 3:45 p.m.

Oct. 6 vs. Ipswich 3:45 p.m.

Oct. 9 vs. Pentucket 3:45 p.m.

Oct. 12 at Newburyport 12:30 p.m.

Oct. 13 at North Reading 4 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. Triton 3:45 p.m.

Oct. 20 at Amesbury 4 p.m.

Oct. 30 at Georgetown 4 p.m.

Nov. 4 at Manchester Essex 4 p.m.

MANCHESTER ESSEX GOLF

Date Opponent     Time

Sept. 29 vs. Hamilton-Wenham 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 1 at Georgetown 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 3 at Newburyport TBA

Oct. 6 vs. Ipswich 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. Amesbury 3:45 p.m.

Oct. 20 vs. North Reading 4 p.m.

MANCHESTER ESSEX BOYS SOCCER

Date Opponent Time

Oct. 3 at Ipswich 3 p.m.

Oct. 10 vs. Triton 10 a.m.

Oct. 12 vs. Georgetown 10 a.m.

Oct. 17 at Pentucket 10 a.m.

Oct. 21 vs. Newburyport 4 p.m.

Oct. 24 vs. Amesbury 10 a.m.

Oct. 28 at North Reading 4 p.m.

Oct. 31 at Hamilton-Wenham 10 a.m.

Nov. 4 vs. Rockport 4 p.m.

MANCHESTER ESSEX GIRLS SOCCER

Date Opponent Time

Oct. 3 vs. Ipswich 3 p.m.

Oct. 10 at Triton 10 a.m.

Oct. 12 at Georgetown 10 a.m.

Oct. 17 vs. Pentucket 10 a.m.

Oct. 21 at Newburyport 4 p.m.

Oct. 24 at Amesbury TBA

Oct. 28 vs. North Reading 4 p.m.

Oct. 31 vs. Hamilton-Wenham 10 a.m.

Nov. 4 at Rockport 4 p.m.

MANCHESTER ESSEX FIELD HOCKEY

Date Opponent Time

Oct. 2 at Ipswich 4 p.m.

Oct. 9 vs. Triton 4 p.m.

Oct. 12 vs. Georgetown 2 p.m.

Oct. 16 at Pentucket TBA

Oct. 20 vs. Newburyport 4 p.m.

Oct. 23 vs. Amesbury 4 p.m.

Oct. 27 at North Reading 4:15 p.m.

Oct. 30 at Hamilton-Wenham 3:45 p.m.

Nov. 3 vs. Rockport 4 p.m.

MANCHESTER ESSEX CROSS COUNTRY

Date Opponent Time

Oct. 1 vs. Georgetown TBA

Oct. 8 at Hamilton-Wenham 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 15 at Amesbury 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 22 vs. Ipswich TBA

Oct. 29 vs. Newburyport TBA

 

