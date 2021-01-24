When informed that the Jack Costanzo had scored his 100th career point against his squad Saturday night, Beverly head coach Greg Fonzi didn't miss a beat.
"It felt like he scored all 100 of those points tonight," quipped Fonzi. "He was dominant out there; there was nothing to get in his way. There are times, especially on the power play, when you just can't stop him."
Costanzo, Gloucester's mercurial center with the silky hands and lethal shot, netted a pair of goals and assisted on three others, with the second of those helpers accounting for career point No. 100, as the Fishermen rolled to an 8-3 win over the Panthers at Talbot Rink.
"He can certainly be an offensive juggernaut," Gloucester head coach Derek Geary said of Costanzo, the 13th skater in GHS history to hit triple digits. He did so in just his 47th high school contest, having tallied 50 goals and dished out 51 assists.
Costanzo, who has four goals and six assists in four games this winter, also became the first Fishermen junior to reach the century mark in 15 years; Zak Borowski was the last to do so in 2006.
"When we got caught in some bad disadvantages with Costanzo on the ice, he made us pay," said Fonzi.
But Costanzo wasn't the only one lighting it up offensively for the unbeaten Fishermen (4-0). Paired up next to him on the first line, freshman right wing Colby Jewell had a huge game, showing off his hands and a scoring touch with three goals and an assist.
Fellow ninth grader Emerson Marshall also netted two goals: one on the power play and another while shorthanded. Sophomore Nick White also bagged a shorty of his own, and Fisherman freshman netminder Tarantino finished with 22 saves.
"Beverly's an energetic team that plays with passion," said Geary. "We got a few timely goals where things swung in our favor. It was a very competitive game, on that certainly didn't feel like an 8-3 final."
Geary was especially pleased to see the combination of Tarantino's strong play in net combined with his skaters cashing in at the other end when the opportunities came about.
"It's nice because we hadn't been doing that our last two games," he said. "It's something we had been stressing in practice: shoot to score. As the great (GHS assistant) Matt Muniz says, 'Shoot to score'. Really know that the puck is going in before you even shoot it; that's a mental decision all good goal scorers make."
Coming off of their first win of the season two nights earlier, Beverly (1-3) was hoping to build off of that momentum but could never get untracked Saturday. Some missed chances in the game's first 6-7 minutes, when they applied their best pressure of the evening, went by the boards, and by the time junior Austin Bernard scored the first of his two goals for the Orange-and-Black, they already trailed by a pair.
His second goal, coming 2-plus minutes into the second period, got Beverly within one (3-2). But Gloucester turned up the heat and caught fire, tallying twice within 29 seconds and producing five unanswered goals.
For the fourth time in as many games, Geary juggled his lines by putting Ryan Bergin and Jewell on the wings with Costanzo on the top line, with Marshall centering the second line with Zach Abbott on his left and Jack Delaney on his right.
"Something about this Covid-19 season that makes juggling lines seem like a good idea. It keeps things fresh and our players on their toes," Geary noted. "I think we're a better team with Jack and Emerson on different lines, because they're both dominant players. But there's certainly times they'll be out there together, such as on the power play or when we're down by a goal or late in close games."
Next up for Gloucester is Marblehead, a team the Fishermen haven't defeated in their last five meetings, Wednesday back at Talbot Rink (6 p.m.). For the first of three times this season, they'll be the away team while the Headers will don their home whites.
"We're going to give them our best game," said Geary. "Everyone knows there isn't a championship to play for this year, but this game will have the feel of one ... and that's nice to have in this season. We know we'll have our hands full with them."
Gloucester 8, Beverly 3
at Talbot Rink, Gloucester
Beverly 1 1 1 — 3
Gloucester 3 3 2 — 8
First period: G, Emerson Marshall (Aidan Donald), ppg, 8:03; G, Marshall (un), shg, 10:15; B, Austin Bernard (D.J. Bachini, Jaxon Thomas), 11:27; G, Jack Costanzo (un), 11:58.
Second period: B, Bernard (Matt Mezza), 2:10; G, Costanzo (Calvin Sawyer, Colby Jewell), 5:44; G, Jewell (Costanzo), 6:13; G, Jewell (Drew White, Costanzo), ppg, 11:41.
Third period: G, Jewell (Costanzo, Ryan Bergin), :33; G, Nick White (Dan O'Leary), 7:26; B, Rocco Orlandella (Dylan Zocco), 9:48.
Saves: B, Brendan Sweeney 12, Dylan Hunter 4; G, Nick Tarantino 22.
Records: B, 1-3-0; G, 4-0-0.
GHS Hockey 100 point Club
Player Years Points
1. Mario Orlando 1992-96 221
2. Darrell Seppala 1991-95 215
3. Paul Muniz 1995-98 161
4. Jason Harrington 1992-96 135
5. Andrew Fulford 2004-08 134
6. E.J. Field 2016-20 131
7. Zak Borowski 2004-07 116
8. Steve Douglass 1970-74 115
9. Tom Salah 2003-07 111
10. Ben Smith 1960-64 109
11. Rob Parsons 1995-99 105
12. Michael Palazzola 1996-2000 102
13. Jack Costanzo 2018-21 101