There was plenty of talk about the state's rule changes in both soccer and field hockey entering the abbreviated fall sports season. Now, with every Cape Ann team having started its season (Rockport and Manchester Essex are halfway through already) teams have gotten the chance to play under the new rules and regulations, which were put in place to maintain safety due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With every Cape Ann soccer and field hockey team having already played at least two games, the teams are starting to find ways to adapt to the changes.
Let's start with field hockey, where a host of adaptations have changed the game greatly. Instead of 11-on-11 we have 7-on-7 with six players and a goalie on each side doing battle.
With teams playing 7-on-7, the game has been impacted greatly. For starters, there is much more room for opposing players to let off a shot and there is more space on the field to work with. More space, however, has not really led to an increase in scoring.
While there is more up and down action, it's not easy to score on a fast break in field hockey as the players without the ball can move faster than a player with the ball due to the fact that playing the ball one the backhand of one's stick is against the rules.
"We have had to adapt our game a lot with the 7-on-7," Gloucester head coach Lauren Riley Gove said after her team's draw with Swampscott last week. "We really like to use our passing game, short passes, to move through the field. Now you have to rely more on one or two players bringing the ball up. Everyone's in the same boat, we're just working on ways to play this style the best we can."
Another significant change has been the elimination of corner chances in favor of a free hit from 25 yards away. Corner chances were one of the best ways for teams to earn scoring chances as there are lots of players surrounding the circle and lots of sticks in front of the goal to redirect shots.
That brings us to soccer, where the rule changes are a little more subtle but just as impactful.
On the pitch, throw-ins have been eliminated in favor of indirect kicks. Headers have been disallowed as have corner kicks, which indirect kicks have also replaced.
Teams have already been finding ways to work within these new rules. On indirect kicks, teams have been putting a player very close to the player starting the indirect, making them serve almost like a free kick, although the elimination of headers counters that.
There has been some serious creativity on corner kicks as teams have used both short and long indirect kicks to generate scoring chances. That creativity has made the game seem fresh as teams are trying things they would never try before. Especially as they get deeper into the season.
"It definitely took a couple games to get used to, especially with no preseason," Manchester Essex head coach Rob Bilsbury said. "But everyone is finding ways and working on schemes to score and defend. We're getting more used to it with each game."
This season it appears that the skilled players with superior footwork have the advantage over the more physical players.
"These rule changes should help us against some of the more physical teams we play, and we play a lot of physical teams in the NEC," Gloucester head coach Jess Boardway said. "You have more room to get shots off though so it's tougher to defend and we play a lot of skilled teams too. It's just a little different this season, it takes some getting used to but everyone is working through it."
The games have changed, and players and coaches certainly had a learning phase to go through. But every team has embraced these changes and are dealing best with the cards they have been dealt. The games may have changed, but the intensity, focus and product on the field is the same as it's always been.