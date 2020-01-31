Last Friday, the Manchester Essex boys basketball team became the first team on Cape Ann to earn a state tournament berth.
The 12-2 Hornets continue to cruise and now find themselves in a battle for their biggest goal, the Cape Ann League Baker Division championship.
With the winter season entering the final third of the regular season, there are several other local teams knocking on the door for a postseason berth as well with four other teams just two wins away.
Here's a look at what the Hornets boys have coming up, the other teams closing in and who is on the bubble as the regular season starts to wind down with the calendar almost set to flip to February.
Playing for seeding
MANCHESTER ESSEX BOYS (12-2): The Hornets have been the frontrunning team on Cape Ann all season as they had the longest unbeaten streak to open the season, starting off 7-0, and they have stayed hot since that point.
Manchester Essex may already have a postseason spot wrapped up, but the team still has plenty to play for down the stretch as it is in a serious fight for the CAL Baker championship, which it won a season ago.
Currently, the team is a game ahead of both Hamilton-Wenham and Amesbury in the loss column and it just so happens that Hamilton-Wenham hosts Manchester Essex on Friday night (6:30 p.m.). The Hornets also play Amesbury next Friday.
Those head to head meetings will decide the league. Manchester Essex is currently 1-2 against its two league rivals, falling to Amesbury last week and splitting two games with Hamilton-Wenham, the win coming in non-league action.
Whether they win the league or not, the Hornets are at least looking at an opening round home game in the Division 4 North State Tournament.
ROCKPORT GIRLS BASKETBALL (9-5): The Vikings wrapped up their first postseason berth since the 2014-15 season with a win on Thursday night and are now playing for seeding in their final four games. Three of those final four games come against teams Rockport already beat with the other coming against a Georgetown team it split two games against.
In the Division 4 North Field, these next few weeks are still very important for Rockport as it has a chance at a home game if it can take care of business.
Getting to 12 wins should be enough to earn a home game in the opening round, but it's no guarantee as the number of teams in the bracket plays a big factor.
CLOSING IN
GLOUCESTER HOCKEY (8-4-2): The Fishermen have officially put their slow start completely behind them as it seems like ages ago that the team was 0-3-2.
Since the aforementioned slow start, Gloucester has gone 8-1 over its last nine games and now needs just one more win in its final six games to reach the state tournament for the third season in a row under head coach Derek Geary.
The Fishermen can clinch a postseason berth as early as Saturday with a win over Peabody at the Talbot Rink (2 p.m.).
Gloucester is also in the thick of the Northeastern Conference race, sporting a record of 6-1 in the conference while battling with Marblehead (4-0-2) and Danvers (6-2-1) for the conference title.
The Fishermen play both teams next week with Marblehead visiting Talbot Rink on February 5 (6 p.m.) and Danvers hosting the Fishermen on Saturday, February 8 (7:30 p.m.).
After those two games, a true fontrunner in the conference should emerge.
GLOUCESTER BOYS BASKETBALL (8-6): The Gloucester boys have hit a little bump in the road, dropping three straight after an 8-3 start.
The Fishermen are currently in the midst of their toughest stretch of games as they dropped a game to both Lynn teams and now travel to unbeaten NEC North leading Beverly on Friday night (7 p.m.).
Next week is the definitive week for Gloucester with a pair of big home games. Marblehead visits the Smith Field House on Tuesday (7 p.m.). The Fishermen beat the Magicians on opening night. Swampscott then comes to town next Friday (7 p.m.). The Big Blue beat the Fishermen last week.
If Gloucester wins the two games next week it will have a postseason berth wrapped up. If it splits those games, it will need to win one of its final three games, all against tough competition in Salem, Bishop Fenwick and either Beverly or Masco in the second round of the Beverly Holiday Tournament to finish off the season.
ROCKPORT HOCKEY (7-5-3): The Vikings are in the midst of a big resurgence and are playing their best hockey of the season at the moment, going 6-1-1 in their last eight games while winning four straight.
Rockport's state tournament odds went way up on Wednesday night with an impressive, 3-1 win over Hamilton-Wenham at the Talbot Rink. With five games remaining, Rockport needs only four points to get to the postseason for the first time since 2012-13.
The Vikings will be the heavy favorite in two meetings with East Boston down the stretch, the first coming on the road Saturday. The other three games against Essex Tech, Hamilton-Wenham and Everett all look like competitive games.
ON THE BUBBLE
MANCHESTER ESSEX GIRLS BASKETBALL (7-7): The Hornets dropped their last two games on Tuesday and Wednesday against Lynnfield and Pentucket respectively, both CAL Kinney powers.
The team's biggest game of the season is coming up on Friday at home against Hamilton-Wenham (7 p.m.). The Generals won the first meeting between the two teams in Hamilton.
The Hornets have two ways to get in, win three of their final six games, or finish second in the CAL Baker. The Hornets are currently tied with Ipswich and Hamilton-Wenham for second place in the league, making Friday's game that much more important.
