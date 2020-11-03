The Manchester Essex field hockey team is now closing in on a fifth sixth straight Cape Ann League Baker Division championship.
With Tuesday's 6-0 win over Rockport at Hyland Field, the Hornets move to 7-1 on the season. With two games remaining, the team now needs just one point to clinch at least a share of the CAL Baker and two points to win the league outright.
The Hornets, who have now won seven straight games following an opening day loss to Ipswich, jumped out to a big first quarter lead and never looked back. Two goals from Amy Vytopilova and a goal from Lily Athanas saw the home team break out to a dominant, 3-0 lead after just 15 minutes of play.
Manchester Essex took that 3-0 lead into the half and extended it with three more goals in the third. Vytopilova completed the hat trick while Callie Patrick and Anna Coyne each found the back of the net to extend the lead to 6-0.
The Hornets can clinch the CAL Baker Division on Friday at Hamilton-Wenham (3:30 p.m.). Rockport moves to 1-4-2 with the loss and takes on Pentucket at home on Friday (3:45 p.m.).