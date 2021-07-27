After the final weekend of play, Bass Rocks Golf Club's eventual club champs pulled away from the field.
Michael Gillis took home the men's Club Championship by five strokes thanks to an incredible third round score while Jenny Ceppi won her 16th Club Championship, winning by 26-strokes.
Ceppi went into the weekend's final two rounds with a 12-shot lead and increased that lead with an 82 in Saturday's second round and an 84 in Sunday's final round to finish at +30. Marianne Doane finished second at +56 followed by Kathy Bertagna at +60.
For Ceppi, it was a weekend that saw her win a club championship at two different North Shore country clubs. After winning the Bass Rocks Club Championship on Sunday, she moved on to the Club Championship at Salem Country Club, where she took home the win in match play format for her second title of the day.
While Ceppi was in control of the women's field from the start, the men's field was crowded at the top until Gillis' big final weekend. The eventual club champ entered the final two rounds right in the hunt, just two strokes off the lead with a 73. He would take command of the tournament in Saturday's second round with the lowest score of the tournament, a 68. No other golfer shot under 71 on the weekend.
Saturday's 68 gave Gilliss a six stroke lead over Colby Mitchell, the leader after round one, and Alec Hurd heading into the final round. He finished off the championship with a 76 in Sunday's final round and ended up at +10. Mitchell finished second at +15 with Hurd and Steve Salah next at +19. Jeff Gouzie, the 2020 champ, was next at +22 to crack the top five and Matthew Bielik finished sixth at +23.
Lauren McSheffrey won the Women's Corporate Tournament, a match play bracket, 4-and-3 over Christine Dickinson in the final.
Brian Miller won the Men's Bohan Trophy, also a match play bracket, 4-and-2 over Robert Shea in the finals.
Paul Ingram took home the Gillis Trophy, another match play bracket, 5-and-4 over Norman Seppala in the finals.