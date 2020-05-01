College Bound

It can be a long road from the high school level to the collegiate level for a hockey player.
College hockey programs traditionally prefer players to be older when they arrive on campus with multiple years removed from high school to gain more experience. Gloucester's Liam Lyons is now making that jump.
Lyons graduated from Gloucester High School in 2017 and has spent the last three seasons playing junior hockey, the last two in the United States Premier Hockey League for the Islanders Hockey Club. The years cutting his teeth on the junior circuit have paid off as Lyons has committed to play college hockey at St. Anselm College in Goffstown, New Hampshire.
"It came down to a few schools for me, but St. Anselm is a great academic school and I feel like it will be a good fit," said Lyons, who will be majoring in business in the fall. "I watched a few of their games this season, I like their facilities and I think I can contribute from a hockey standpoint."
Lyons was a standout for Gloucester High from 2014-17, scoring 89 points in his high school career, the third most points of any player in the last decade.
He was a three-time Northeastern Conference All-Star and a complete forward that contributed in all three zones.
After high school, Lyons played one season for the Islanders U-18 team before moving up to the USPHL in the last two seasons, where he continued to evolve and fine tune his game.
"I've really been working on my stick handling and trying to get faster," said Lyons, who will be 21 when the 2020-21 hockey season begins. "I don't hit as much as I did in high school but I still play the body. I've been trying to improve in any way I can, there's always something you need to work on in your game."
Lyons' improvements have led to a decorated junior career. He is a two-time USPHL All-Star for one of the country's top Premiere level teams. He was the Islanders' leading scorer with 67 points including on 26 goals and a team best 41 assists. He was also second in the country with 11 game-winning-goals.
Lyons credits an improved shot for his point totals.
"I've been taught to shoot to score and I've added some velocity," he said. "I play with a bunch of great players. That's helped me improve and taught me many different ways to play the game."
The Islanders had a big season this year and were ranked No. 2 in the country for Premier Level teams before the season was cut short in the playoffs. Lyons helped his team get out of the first round, but there were still four rounds to go when the season was called due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Islanders opened up the season by winning their first 20 games, eventually finishing at 36-5-2.
"We had an amazing run," Lyons said. "We won the first round and we were feeling really good. I can't believe it came to an end the way it did, it's a crazy situation but it had to be done."
Lyons now turns his attention to St. Anselm. The Hawks finished up the 2019-20 season at 13-13-2 under head coach Larry Rocha while playing in the Northeast 10 Conference.
"I'm really hoping I can jump in and have a good season, both on the ice and academically," Lyons said. "They have some very good players that I'm excited to play with."