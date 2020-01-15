Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Morning rain...then becoming windy with a mix of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. High 42F. S winds shifting to NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 16F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.