Adam Philpott made countless memorable plays on the court at the Smith Field House in his days as a player for GHS. The 2011 graduate finished up his career with the Fishermen with exactly 1,300 career points, good for second all time in program history.Now, at 27, Philpott is looking to make more memories with the program, but this time in a different role. One of the best players in Gloucester basketball history is now its head coach as he steps in for Khris Silveria, who stepped down this offseason after four years at the helm.
"I'm super fortunate for the opportunity and I'm hoping to keep the program going in the direction it's going in right now," said Philpott, who played collegiately at Bates. "I'm ready to hit the ground running and do whatever I can for the program."
Philpott is certainly no stranger to the program as a player, but he's also a very familiar face as a coach as well. After graduating from Bates, where he was an ultra-versatile wing player for some very good teams, he joined then head coach Bill Cahill's staff in the 2015-16 season and was an assistant under Silveria for the last four years.
That experience coaching in the program will be key because he already has a relationship with the players.
"Being involved in the program the last five years is going to help so much," he said. "I was able to learn under two great head coaches who laid the foundation for the recent success we've had and I'm looking forward to being able to continue to build relationships with the players.
When I graduated from college I wanted to come back to coach here because I had such a great experience playing and I wanted to continue to stay close to the game. As an assistant coach I saw the impact we can have on the players and there's nothing more rewarding than seeing your players develop and improve."
As head coach, Philpott is looking to work closely with basketball players in the city at all age levels and is hoping to keep the program on the consistent path it has been on for the last seven years.
Gloucester basketball has had its fair share of great teams and players over the decades, but it has recently developed consistency in the program that has led to six tournament berths in the last seven years. The program had never reached the tournament three seasons in a row before 2014. Since then it has done so twice while winning a tournament game in 2019 and 2020, the first time the program has won a postseason game two seasons in a row.
He will inherit a program that has been to the postseason in each of the last three seasons and that has three regular starters returning ( incoming juniors Zach Oliver, Jack Patten and Byron Thomas) and another who saw a few starts and contributed all season long (incoming sophomore Jayden DelTorchio).
"We will be young but experienced," Philpott said. "Those guys have tournament experience and we will rely on them this season and see what we got coming in for newcomers. Hopefully we can continue to keep the ball rolling. The kids have really bought into the program in recent years and it's a big reason for the success. We are a respected program in the NEC now."