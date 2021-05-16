DANVERS -- Gloucester High's softball team left Danvers with a 3-1 win Friday afternoon, but that W for the Fishermen may be put on hold as the home team filed an appeal on the game.
What looked like the Falcons turning a nifty 5-2-3 double-play to end the top of the fourth inning would've kept the game scoreless. The sequence, however, ultimately turned unto a 34-minute delay, which included a lengthy discussion by the coaches and umpires. The game resumed and Danvers played the remainder of the game under protest.
On Sunday afternoon, the Northeastern Conference rendered its decision on the matter and denied the protest. That means Gloucester officially moves to 4-1 on the season with its fourth straight victory.
Danvers coach Colleen Newburry and Gloucester coach John Nicastro took a stab at explaining everything took place in that bizarre half-inning.
“We will appeal, and after the appeal they can render the decision whether we pick up the game, we start the game right from particular point (one out, bases loaded for Gloucester) or that the game is what it is: a Gloucester win,” Newburry said. “It either ends the way it did or we get to replay the game from that moment. The game’s not over yet.”
Nicastro added, “We had bases loaded, one out before anything transpired. We thought we got the run in, they thought we didn’t, the force-out at home makes it two outs, they throw to first, that’s three outs, that’s it, inning over."
With one out, Gloucester’s Natalie Aiello singled and advanced to third on a double by Cameron Carroll. Ella deGaspe Beaubien was hit by a pitch, loading the bases.
Kelsey Lowthers then grounded to third, which appeared to be a 5-2-3 double play to end the inning. It did not.
To confuse matters even more, another Gloucester runner, who started on second base, rounded third and headed for home. She was tagged out at the plate but it was a dead ball situation, as umpires had already ruled an out at first base.
Coaches and umpires pulled out their cell phones and rulebooks, debated for 34 minutes, and could not come to a conclusion. Play resumed with Danvers back in the field with the bases loaded and two outs in the innings. Essentially, the umpires changed the call at first base on the double-play attempt, ruling Lowthers safe after initially ruling her out. The runner that came around and tried to score from second base was moved back to third.
On the ensuing plate appearance, Gloucester's Cameron Carroll came home on a wild pitch to give Gloucester a 1-0 lead. Danvers then got out of the inning without further damage.
The Falcons tied the game at one in the bottom of the fourth; Lily Eldridge drew a walk from her counterpart, Jenna Hoofnagle Hoofnagle. Pinch runner Lauren Ahearn came home on a single by Maykayla Cunningham.
In the top of the sixth, Natalie Aiello started the inning with a triple, and scored on a double by her sister Ashlee, giving Gloucester a 2-1 lead. The Fishermen added a run in the top of the seventh, Hoofnagle helping herself out by driving in Ella Marshall, who singled and then stole second and third.
“It’s hard to know if Gloucester would have scored those two runs if we got out of the (fourth) inning,” Newburry said. “I felt we had a good momentum swing because everyone was in the right spot at the right time in the fourth inning. We’re young, we’re working on it, we’ve had a short preseason into the season, which is different for a lot of kids that are super new and freshmen, sophomores. It’s hard for them to know the Danvers-Gloucester rivalry that’s taken place over 2018 and 2019.”
“We battled back and scored after that long delay, we need to execute better, we’ll find out the decision (on the appeal) this week."
Ashlee Aiello and Cameron Carroll had multiple hits for Gloucester, Riley Thibodeau singled for the Fishermen in the first inning. Maykayla Cunningham had two hits for Danvers, with Ava Gray and Brooke Grassa stroking singles.
Gloucester, will retake the field on Friday at home against Masconomet (4 p.m.).