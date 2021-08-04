COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Breaking down the 2021 Gloucester football schedule

The "Fall 2" high school football season came to an end less than four months ago, but we are already less than three weeks away from preseason workouts beginning for the 2021 Fall season.
This fall the season will look a little more normal, with 10-11 games scheduled for all teams with a state tournament, Thanksgiving and the Super Bowls to follow. There are, however, some changes in the form of a couple new faces on the schedule for Gloucester and some big changes with the way the postseason works.
Gloucester opens up the season on Friday, September 10, let's look at some of the challenges the team will be facing this fall.
WEEK 1: FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 10 vs. HAMILTON-WENHAM
The Fishermen and Generals will be meeting for the first time ever in what is looking like a good early season barometer for Gloucester. Hamilton-Wenham had a solid "Fall 2" season and has some key contributors back this fall. The Generals are always a tough out under head coach Jim Pugh, who Gloucester fans may remember from his time coaching Masconomet, including a postseason game against Gloucester in 2007 and 2008.
Hamilton-Wenham is a good early season test for the Fishermen without being an insurmountable obstacle.
WEEK 2: FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 17 at MALDEN CATHOLIC
Another new team on the schedule that Gloucester is playing for the first time ever. Malden Catholic never really has a record that stands out, but as the smallest school in the Catholic Conference, it plays one of the most difficult conference schedules in the entire state. This is a big game for Gloucester playoff wise because Malden Catholic is in a higher division, which would give Gloucester extra credit for a win.
WEEK 3: FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 at SWAMPSCOTT
Gloucester's first game against NEC competition is a crossover game against a Swampscott team that has moved into the NEC North after competing in the South in recent years. Swampscott did not play Gloucester in the Fall 2 season due to a COVID-19 outbreak but is always a formidable test and won the Division 5 Super Bowl in 2019. This game will be Gloucester's biggest challenge on the schedule until the final two weeks of the regular season.
WEEK 4: FRIDAY, OCTOBER 1 at SALEM
The Fishermen are hoping to keep their win streak going against a struggling Witches program. Salem last beat Gloucester in 1999. The Fishermen handled Salem in Fall 2 in the form of a shutout win. This is Gloucester's Northeastern Conference South opener and a game it will need to have if it wants to get into the postseason.
WEEK 5: FRIDAY, OCTOBER 8 at WINTHROP
A huge game on the road, Winthrop is always a tough out and won a share of the NEC South in Fall 2. The Fishermen and Vikings battled it out at Newell Stadium the last time they met, a 27-20 Winthrop win in April. The Vikings, however, will have a lot of new faces in their lineup this fall after graduating a lot of key contributors. This will be a key matchup in the NEC South standings and could have serious playoff implications down the line.
WEEK 6: FRIDAY, OCTOBER 15 vs. Saugus
Another big NEC South contest with this one to take place at Newell Stadium. Gloucester picked up one of its best wins of the year in Fall 2 over the Sachems, 28-14, and will need this one to make the playoffs in the fall. As the regular season winds down, this could end up being a must win for both teams, who appear to be evenly matched on paper. Of course by week 6 injuries will be a factor so the healthier team will have a big edge.
WEEK 7: FRIDAY, OCTOBER 22 at PEABODY
The Tanners moved to the NEC South from the NEC North and look to be the overwhelming preseason favorites to win that half of the conference. Gloucester had a lot of trouble with Peabody in Fall 2 and quarterback Shea Lynch, who threw all over the Fishermen, is back and is still only a junior. Peabody is athletic and physical, Gloucester will have to bring its "A" game in this one.
WEEK 8: FRIDAY, OCTOBER 29 vs. BEVERLY
The regular season finale takes place at home against Gloucester's longest running rival (over 110 meetings). Beverly has a new coach this fall in Jeff Hutton, coming over from Manchester Essex. This NEC crossover game will be a big one for both teams with the playoffs looming. Gloucester has to be ready for another physical battle against a talented team. If Gloucester is in a comfortable spot, this game could be the perfect postseason tune-up. If Gloucester is on the playoff bubble, Beverly is a tough team to play in a must-win situation.
WEEK 9: MIAA PLAYOFFS BEGIN
The MIAA playoffs open up the first weekend in November, and they have a different look this season. Gone are sectional tournaments in favor of a statewide tournament in all eight divisions. That means local teams could meet teams from Central and Western Mass. right away in the tournament instead of the Super Bowl.
After eight weeks, the top 16 teams in each division will battle it out for a state title with the rest going into the consolation rounds. Seeds are determined by a ratings formula put together by MaxPreps.com, which will have playoff standings and divisional rankings on display all season long. Gloucester will be competing in Division 5 this fall and are looking to get back to the postseason for the first time since 2018.
THANKSGIVING: THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 25 at DANVERS
The Thanksgiving Day game between Gloucester and Danvers has always been played at Newell Stadium on odd years, but COVID-19 forced a change.
Danvers was slated to host Thanksgiving 2020, but football was not played on Thanksgiving last year. As a result, the NEC has ruled that the schools that would have hosted Thanksgiving in 2020 will host in 2021. That means the series has flipped, Gloucester will host on even years and Danvers on odd years going forward.
As for the game, Danvers is one of the most physical teams in the area and Gloucester will have to contend to that. The biggest question for this game will be Gloucester's health. A banged up Fishermen squad could not compete with Danvers in each of the last two meetings. Gloucester will need to be as healthy as a team can be in the season finale to have a chance in this one.