The high school football season is just two days away from preseason workouts opening up. Both Gloucester and Manchester Essex start practices on Friday with games beginning for both teams on Friday, September 10.Both the Fishermen and Hornets are in similar spots, looking to bounce back from a losing season in the "Fall 2" 2021 campaign. Here's a sneak peek at what to look out for on the gridiron this fall.
STATE WIDE PLAYOFFS
The MIAA has once again tweaked its postseason format. The expanded playoffs are still here but they have been shortened by a round and the sectional tournaments have been completely eliminated.
In 2021, the regular season will consist of eight weeks (Gloucester is playing a full eight-game slate while Manchester Essex is playing seven with a Week 7 bye). The playoffs will begin in Week 9 and will have 16 teams qualify in eight divisions state wide. That means Gloucester or Manchester Essex could see a team from Western Mass. in the opening round. Playoff seedings will be determined by a ratings system compiled by MaxPreps.com.
The tournament field has been cut in half from the previous format, which was in place from 2013-19, meaning there will be only two consolation rounds, a point of contention in the previous format.
Gloucester will be competing in Division 5 this fall after competing in Division 4 for the previous several seasons. Manchester Essex will stay put in Division 7.
With half the playoff teams, the postseason is much more difficult to qualify for this season, but on the plus side do not expect any teams with losing records to make it. Gloucester and Manchester Essex will most likely need to win at least five games to have a shot at making the field, so there is not a lot of room for error.
DYNAMIC PLAYERS RETURNING
Both the Fishermen and Hornets have some of their most dynamic and reliable offensive players returning to the fold this fall.
Gloucester will be lead by a trio of backs that are all captains in senior Aidan Cornetta and juniors Frank DeSisto, the team's leading rusher last season, and Caleb DeCoste, the team's leader in touchdowns last season.
The trio was productive a season ago as DeSisto, a running back, was the area's leading rusher through four weeks before an injury ended his season prematurely. DeCoste, a fullback, is a tough runner between the tackles that can grind out yards in big spots. Cornetta, a wingback, is a two-way threat that was the team's leading receiver a season ago and can also run the ball efficiently on the edge. That trio is expected to carry the Gloucester offense this fall.
Gloucester, however, will also have a big loss on its offensive and defensive lines as Jayden DelTorchio, a starting tight end and defensive end as a sophomore a year ago, has transferred to Pingree.
Manchester Essex, on the other hand, returns its most exciting playmaker in senior A.J. Pallazola, who led the team in receiving a year ago and was a threat to handle the ball on the ground as well. The rest of the Hornets backfield from a season ago was lost to graduation so Pallazola will be the veteran skill position player and will be asked to do a lot this season. Fortunately, he has already proven that he can handle a number of different roles as he has been a starter since his freshman season.
NEC SOUTH CONTENDERS?
In the "Fall 2" season this past spring, Gloucester showed that it was a seriously improved team, but still had some climbing to do in the Northeastern Conference. With a strong junior class returning, can Gloucester contend for the playoffs and the NEC South this fall?
The Fishermen will be competing against Peabody, Salem, Saugus and Swampscott in the NEC South this season. On paper, Peabody looks to be the heavy favorite with the other four teams stacking up competitively. Gloucester will have to play well against its NEC South foes but if it continues to improve the way it did a season ago, the team will be playing meaningful games late in the regular season. That is the main goal for the program this fall, continue to get better and stay in contention throughout the eight week regular season.
It appears that Gloucester will again have low numbers this fall, with the program having between 35-45 kids so staying healthy will be important as depth will be an issue like it was this past spring.
NEW CONFERENCE
Manchester Essex has a completely revamped schedule as it made the move to the Commonwealth Athletic Conference, where it played prior to moving to the Cape Ann League in 2011.
The Hornets were successful in their first stint in the CAC, making four Super Bowl appearances and winning two from 1999-2008, so expect them to compete with the best in the CAC Small Division right away. The Hornets will be competing with Thanksgiving rival Georgetown, which also makes the move to the CAC this fall, KIPP, Lowell Catholic, Lynn Tech, Minuteman and Nashoba Tech.
The Commonwealth Conference is a good fit for the Hornets. In their last stint they were competitive with every team in every season, even in down years. In the Cape Ann League, being one of the two smallest schools along with Georgetown put them at a severe disadvantage in the sport of football, where numbers are a bigger factor than any other sport. Expect a competitive schedule and a team in the mix for a playoff spot.