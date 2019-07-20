Countdown to Kickoff

The 2019 high school football season opens up in about a month in Massachusetts and Gloucester will be starting a new era with first year head coach Dan O'Connor at the helm. O'Connor takes over for Tony Zerilli, who coached the previous eight seasons, and he is going to start off his head coaching career with four straight games on the road.
A four-week road trip to open up the season isn't the only challenge Gloucester will be facing this year as its schedule is extremely difficult both inside and outside of the conference.
The Northeastern Conference has once again re-aligned this season with the Greater Boston League teams leaving. That means the Fishermen now reside in the Northeastern Conference North Division along with Beverly, Danvers, Marblehead, Peabody and Swampscott while Lynn Classical, Lynn English, Salem, Saugus, Revere and Winthrop comprise the NEC South Division.
Here's a look at Gloucester's schedule and what each opponent brings to the table.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13 AT REVERE (7 p.m.)
The Fishermen travel to Harry Della Russo Stadium in Revere for a key NEC crossover clash to open up the regular season. Gloucester has owned Revere in recent history and has not lost to the Patriots since they joined the conference in 2005.
While Revere graduated its feature back from last season, it has a lot of experience returning to its starting lineup, including its most physical players in the trenches. Gloucester should be in for a slug fest right off the bat.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20 AT MARBLEHEAD (7 p.m.)
The Fishermen go from playing a team they have owned in Week 1 to a team that has owned them in recent years in Week 2 for their NEC North opener. Marblehead, particularly Piper Field, has been a house of horrors for Gloucester in recent years as they have not beaten the Magicians since 2008 and have lost to them eight straight times since 2011, including twice in the MIAA playoffs.
Marblehead is expected to be a typical Marblehead team with a physical defense and a high powered offense. This will be a big early season barometer for the Fishermen. If they can snap their win streak against the rival Magicians it will set the tone for the next five weeks.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27 AT PEABODY (7 p.m.)
Gloucester travels to Peabody in Week 3 to play a team that it has not met since the 2012 season as the teams have been on opposite ends of the NEC breakdown and have not met in conference crossover action.
The Tanners have been a middling team in the conference in recent seasons but always a tough out that will bring it physically. Gloucester will have to go through another physical game on the road here.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 4 AT LYNN ENGLISH (7 p.m.)
Gloucester's fourth straight road game to open up the season comes at Manning Field against an old rival that it has not played since 2014.
This battle pits two teams that will have a lot of new starters in the lineup. But by Week 4 both teams should be settled in and hitting midseason form. The Bulldogs have been very strong in recent seasons, particularly the last two, but they lost star quarterback Matt Severence, which will be tough to replace. Lynn English is a bit of a wild card coming into the season but Gloucester will know exactly what it's up against by early October.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11 VS BEVERLY (7 p.m.)
Gloucester finally hosts its Newell Stadium opener one month and five weeks into the regular season and it comes against one of their longest and most storied rivals.
The Fishermen have beaten the Panthers twice in a row including their first win at Hurd Stadium in nearly a decade last fall. These two teams know everything about each other, which always makes for a competitive battle.
This game comes at a very interesting time as the playoff picture will start to take form by the time the two teams meet. What kind of affect will four straight road games have on Gloucester? How will the Fishermen react in their home opener?
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18 VS LYNN CLASSICAL (7 p.m.)
The Fishermen get another rivalry game in Week 6 with a conference crossover clash against the Rams.
Classical was hit hard by graduation this year but you can throw the records and recent history out the window in this game. Gloucester and Lynn Classical always seem to decide games in the final minutes. Expect a war of attrition in this one and whoever wins will have to survive plenty of scary moments. Just a typical meeting between the Fishermen and Rams.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 25 VS SWAMPSCOTT (7 p.m.)
The regular season comes to an end in Week 7 with two defending sectional champs doing battle at Newell Stadium. Gloucester won Division 4 North in 2018 while Swampscott won Division 5 North. Both teams will have new faces in the lineup and the regular season finale will be key for playoff positioning.
This is a classic battle between a run-heavy Wing-T team in Gloucester and a pass-heavy Spread Offense in Swampscott. The clash of styles usually makes for some very interesting football.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1 MIAA PLAYOFFS BEGIN
The postseason begins in Week 8 and we will see Gloucester against a Division 4 North team either way. During the regular season, Gloucester will be battling for playoff positioning with Boston Latin, Burlington, Dracut, Marblehead, Melrose, North Reading, Revere, Wakefield, Wayland and Wilmington.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 28 VS DANVERS (10 a.m.)
The annual Thanksgiving Day clash will finish off the 2019 season unless Gloucester reaches the Division 4 Super Bowl.
Danvers is looking like a player in Division 3 North and the NEC North as it lost a lot of its best skill position players, but returns a lot of its most physical players in the trenches.
The Fishermen have been incredibly strong at Newell Stadium on Thanksgiving as they have not lost to the Falcons at home since 1994. Since 2013, the home team has won every meeting between the two rivals.
2019 Gloucester High School Football Schedule
Date Opponent Time
Friday, Sept. 13 at Revere 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 20 at Marblehead 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 27 at Peabody 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 4 at Lynn English 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 11 vs. Beverly 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 18 vs. Lynn Classical 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 25 vs. Swampscott 7 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 28 vs. Danvers 10 a.m.
