The 2019 high school football season ends for Cape Ann teams on Thursday morning with the annual Thanksgiving Day rivalry games. Gloucester will be hosting Danvers at Newell Stadium at 10 a.m. while Manchester Essex travels to Georgetown for a 10 a.m. meeting.
All four teams will not be competing in the MIAA Super Bowl games next week, so expect an optimal lineup on the field in both Gloucester and Georgetown.
Let's take a look at some storylines to look out for heading into the rivalry games.
Home game series
Over the last six years, Gloucester vs. Danvers has been ruled by the home team. The last road win in the series came in 2012, when Gloucester won at Deering Stadium.
Since that meeting, Gloucester has won the last three meetings at Newell Stadium in 2013 (49-22), 2015 (14-7) and 2017 (40-28). The Falcons, on the other hand, have won the last three games at Deering Stadium in 2014 (21-7), 2016 (41-27) and 2018 (20-0). In every one of those meetings outside of the 2015 game, the home team was in complete control from the start.
Gloucester has been incredibly tough to beat at Newell Stadium on Thanksgiving morning. The Falcons last tasted victory at Newell Stadium in 1993 and have since dropped 12 games in a row in Gloucester.
The Fishermen have only lost two games at Newell Stadium on Thanksgiving morning since 1973, sporting a 21-2 record on their home turf.
Different directions
This is Danvers' best chance to win a game in Gloucester in a long time as the matchup pits two teams in very different places.
The Falcons enter at 8-2 and are looking to snap a two-game losing streak after winning their first eight games. Danvers has already wrapped up a share of the Northeastern Conference North Division and can take home the title outright with a win on Thursday morning.
After finishing the regular season 7-0, the Falcons won their first Division 3 North State Tournament game before being upset by Winchester in the sectional semifinals. Danvers lost again in the final consolation game to Concord-Carlisle.
Gloucester, on the other hand, has struggled all year long. The Fishermen enter at 1-9 and are in a bit of a rebuilding season with a first year head coach, lack of depth and a fairly inexperienced starting lineup.
Gloucester has shown some improvements during the consolation round games, scoring in all three games after reaching the end zone only twice in seven regular season contests. The Fishermen also picked up their first win in consolation action, 28-27 over Boston Latin.
The Fishermen are faced with a tall task on Thursday against a big, experienced team. But anything can happen on Thanksgiving morning and even this series has seen its share of upsets in the past.
Manchester Essex has ruled Thanksgiving series
In recent years, Manchester Essex has dominated its Thanksgiving Day series with Georgetown. The Hornets sport a record of 9-3 in their last 12 Thanksgiving meetings with Royals.
In what has been a back-and-forth series since it debuted in 1990, Manchester Essex's recent dominance has it out to a 16-13 lead in the overall series.
The team's will be meeting for the 30th time on Thanksgiving.
While the home teams have ruled the Gloucester vs. Danvers series, the Hornets have been incredible on the road in the series. Heading into Thursday's game, Manchester Essex sports a six game win streak in Georgetown on Thanksgiving morning. The last Royals win at home on Thanksgiving came in 2005.
Turkey Day rematch
Thursday's meeting at Georgetown High School will be the second meeting between the two rivals this fall. The first meeting was also a big game as it was the Division 7 North Quarterfinals.
No. 1 Manchester Essex beat No. 8 Georgetown, 30-7 at Hyland Field in the playoff meeting. The Hornets eventually reached the sectional finals for the first time in the current MIAA playoff format.
The first meeting between the two teams was much closer than the final score indicates. Georgetown held an early 7-0 lead and it was only a 13-7 Manchester Essex lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Hornets were the more physical team and ended up wearing down the Royals.
Georgetown will need a big game on offense to be able to withstand the physicality Manchester Essex brings to the table.
