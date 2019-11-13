With two weeks of state tournament action in the books, the Cape Ann area has once again put together a stellar postseason with four teams reaching the sectional finals and another getting to the semifinal.
Three teams still remain on Cape Ann, all from Manchester Essex in the football team and both the boys and girls soccer teams, while collectively the area’s tournament qualifiers have put together a record of 13-4 and there are three more chances for teams to improve that mark over the weekend.
Here’s a look at some of the highlights from the last week of tournament plays as the truly elite teams have ventured deep in the playoffs.
No rubber match
We were so close to having a much anticipated rubber match between the Rockport and Manchester Essex boys soccer teams in the Division 4 North Final. But that possibility came to an end on Monday as a very strong Burke squad slipped past the Vikings, who did not go down without a serious fight, 2-0 in the sectional semifinals.
Manchester Essex, on the other hand, advanced to the sectional finals for the fourth time in the last six seasons with a 2-0 win over Essex Tech on Monday.
Manchester Essex and Rockport played twice in the regular season and both games ended in a draw.
A finals meeting could have settled the score once and for all.
Instead, Manchester Essex will be looking to capture the program’s second sectional crown, the first coming in 2014.
The Hornets will be taking on that highly talented Burke squad in what looks to be a battle of two very well rounded teams.
Raising the bar
The Gloucester field hockey team once again managed to raise the bar of success for the program this season.
The year may have come to a bitter end last Saturday with a 3-2 loss to Lynnfield in the Division 2 North Finals, a game that could have gone either way, but it was another stellar season for the program.
This year was a little different than the previous few seasons where Gloucester marched deep into the tournament.
In 2016, 17 and 18 the team made it multiple rounds into the postseason with a very experienced roster.
This season, the team was hit hard by graduation, having to find a way to replace six Northeastern Conference All-Stars from the season before.
Gloucester went through a few lumps early, starting off 0-2-1 and 3-3-2 at the midpoint of the season. But the improvements came, and by season’s end they were every bit as strong as the stacked teams that came before them, going 11-1 over the final 12 games.
The team’s trek to the sectional finals was just the third appearance in program history and the first since 2001.
Proving grounds
The Manchester Essex football team had a lot to prove this season playing an independent schedule a year after going 4-5 with serious participation issues.
After earning a spot in the Division 7 North Finals with a 28-0 win over Latin Academy last Saturday, the Hornets proved that they’re an elite team in their division.
After earning the top seed in the section, Manchester Essex has pounded its way to a pair of postseason wins by a combined score of 58-7.
Defense and physicality have been the key to success for the team combined with a multi-faceted offense that can grind out drives and hit big plays.
The Hornets host the sectional finals on Friday night against No. 2 Greater Lawrence (7 p.m. at Hyland Field), which will be their biggest challenge of the season to date.
Tough foe
Over the last week, Lynnfield High School has proven to be a serious thorn in the side of the local teams in the state tournament.
The Pioneers have a 3-0 record against Cape Ann squads in the 2019 fall postseason.
Lynnfield field hockey knocked off both local tournament qualifiers en route to the Division 2 North title, both one-goal wins in evenly played games.
The Pioneers scored late in a 1-0 win over Manchester Essex in the quarterfinals and finished strong with a 3-2 win over Gloucester in the finals.
Lynnfield also knocked off the Gloucester boys soccer team, 1-0 in the Division 3 North First Round.
The Pioneers defended Gloucester as well as any team did all season and have since won two more games to earn a spot in the Division 3 North Finals, where they will take on Bedford on Saturday.
Rematch set
The Manchester Essex girls soccer team earned a highly anticipated rematch against arch rival Amesbury in the Division 4 North Finals on Sunday at Manning Field in Lynn (1 p.m.).
Coming into the postseason, Manchester Essex, the No. 3 seed, and Amesbury, the top seed and three-time defending sectional champ, were the odds on favorites to reach the finals and both teams lived up to that billing.
The Hornets opened up the tournament last Wednesday with an extremely tough draw in a St. Mary’s team that is one of the only teams in the bracket as battle tested as they are. A goal in the opening 90 seconds ended up holding up in a 1-0 Manchester Essex win.
The team followed it up with a dominant showing against Innovation Charter in the semis to reach the finals for the third time in the last five seasons.
It’s not often a team gets a third chance at a rival opponent and the Hornets have more than earned that right with two impressive wins. Manchester Essex dropped two regular season games to Amesbury, but those games don’t mean much now as anything can happen in sectional final, especially with two very talented teams on the field.
Manchester Essex will be playing in just its third sectional final in program history and is looking to take home its first ever sectional championship.
