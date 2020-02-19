There is only one more day remaining in the winter sports regular season as the Gloucester hockey team and Manchester Essex boys basketball team will finish up impressive regular seasons on Wednesday night.
With the regular season just about over, it's time to look ahead to the state tournament. Six local hockey and basketball teams have earned a spot in the field and will find out where and when it will play in the opening round on Friday, when brackets for both sports are released.
Here's a look at where each team stands heading into the tournament.
MANCHESTER ESSEX BOYS BASKETBALL (14-5)
Sectional standing: The Hornets have an important game against fellow Division 4 North State Tournament qualifier Bishop Fenwick on Wednesday night in Manchester (5 p.m.), and it is a big one for potential tournament seeding.
Manchester Essex could be looking at a top three seed in Division 4 North if it wins on Wednesday night. Even with a loss, the team should not fall any further than fifth in the section. The difference between a No. 4 and No. 5 seed, however, is the difference between a home game and a road game in the second round.
With 12 teams currently qualified in the Division 4 North field, a top four seed could also mean a first round bye, making the regular season finale even more important.
Keys to success: The Manchester Essex defense is there every night, and it's relentless. The key for the Hornets will be forcing turnovers. If they can put enough pressure on the opposition to consistently create turnovers, they will be one of the teams to beat in the section. Manchester Essex is athletic and uses that athleticism best on the defensive end of the floor, which translates to offense.
GLOUCESTER HOCKEY (11-5-3)
Sectional standing: The Fishermen also have a very important regular season finale with Division 2 North implications. Lynnfield visits the Talbot Rink on Wednesday (6 p.m.).
Division 2 North is stacked at the top this winter, and Gloucester looks to be in the middle of the bracket, which could feature as many as 16 teams. The Fishermen are bunched in the middle of the bracket with Boston Latin, Lynnfield, Everett and Wakefield, and one of those teams is the likely first round opponent.
Wednesday night's winner at Talbot Rink will move ahead of the other, if it's a tie, Gloucester stays ahead of Lynnfield.
Keys to success: The key for the Fishermen is balance, which they have been during the regular season. While Gloucester does not have the depth it did the last two seasons, it has an elite scoring duo and an elite goaltender, which makes the team strong on both ends of the ice. The Fishermen can win games 2-1 or 5-4, they will need that kind of versatility to go deep in the postseason.
ROCKPORT GIRLS BASKETBALL (11-7)
Sectional standing: The Vikings look to be in the middle of the Division 4 North bracket and still have a chance to host an opening round game. The team is looking at the No. 7, No. 8 or No. 9 seed and would host the first round as the No. 7 or No. 8 team in the bracket. There is also a chance that Rockport's first round destination could come down to a coin flip. Either way, the Vikings are looking like they will be playing an evenly matched team in the opening round with the winner meeting the No. 1 or No. 2 seed in the second round.
Keys to success: If Rockport can consistently score in transition it is a tough team to beat and that is the key to postseason success. The Vikings play great defense and force a lot of turnovers, if they can get to the basket quickly off of those turnovers and turn them into points they could have a run in them.
GLOUCESTER BOYS BASKETBALL (12-8)
Sectional standing: There is still a lot to be settled in Division 2 North in terms of seeding even if there is only one more day remaining in the regular season. The Fishermen are looking like they have an outside chance to be as high as the No. 6 seed and could fall as low as the No. 9 seed. Gloucester chances of hosting a first round game could also come via coin flip.
Look for the Fishermen to have a middling seed and an intriguing first round matchup, whether it's at the Smith Field House or on the road.
Keys to success: The key for the Fishermen is secondary scoring. Senior captain Marcus Montagnino is going to deliver his usual 20-plus points and 10-plus rebounds like he does every night. Gloucester needs someone to step in and complement him, and the good news is that multiple players are capable of stepping into the role.
With the way Gloucester plays defense, it is going to be tough to beat if it can establish a complement to Montagnino each night.
ROCKPORT HOCKEY (9-8-3)
Sectional standing: The Vikings are in the middle of a logjam in Division 3 North as a lot of teams in the bracket are hovering around the .500 mark. Rockport is looking at something around the No. 8-No. 11 seeds and there are still several possibilities for first round opponents including Hamilton-Wenham, Newton South, Lowell, Northeast or Swampscott.
Keys to success: The key for the Vikings is consistent scoring. When Rockport scores three goals or more it is 7-1 on the season, 1-7-3 when it scores under three goals (one win came via forfeit). If Rockport can get to that three goal mark, it plays defense more than well enough to beat any team.
MANCHESTER ESSEX GIRLS BASKETBALL (10-10)
Sectional standing: The Hornets look like they will be in the middle of the Division 3 North bracket, most likely as the No. 8, No. 9 or No. 10 seed depending on how the next day shakes out.
That means the team still has an outside shot to host a first round game. If Manchester Essex can survive the first round, it will be taking on one of the top two seeds in the quarterfinals.
Keys to success: Like Rockport hockey, the key to success for the Hornets is also scoring. Manchester Essex is 6-0 this season when it scores 50 points or more and is also strong when it scores in the 40's. If the Hornets can get into the high 40's, they will be right in the game no matter who the opponent is.
