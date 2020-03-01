After turning in medal winning performances at last week's Massachusetts All-State Meet, Manchester Essex's Mia Cromwell and Will Kenney were back on the track this weekend at the New England Indoor Championships.
Once again, both runners turned in standout performances with Cromwell finishing eighth in the 1,000m and Kenney eighth in the mile.
Kenney, who finished fifth in the All-State Meet last week, was first on the track and was right in the middle of a tight pack of runners for the majority of the race until the leaders pulled away in the quarter mile. Kenney finished up with a time of 4:26.36.
"The race was sort of fast and sort of tactical at the same time," Manchester Essex coach Nelson Disilvestre said. "It was a tight pack throughout and Will got stuck on the inside of the bunch of athletes who were jockeying for position as the race unfolded."
Cromwell followed up an eighth place finish at the All-State Meet and a new school record with another eighth place finish and another school record in the 1,000m.
The senior and Division 5 1,000m champ crossed the finish line at 3:00.00, topping last week's record time of 3:00.02.
"Mia decided to go for broke on the last race of her high school career," Disilvestre said. "She ran an aggressive first lap and had the lead early. She gave it all she had to the finish line where she fell with exhaustion. In the future, if anyone wants to claim (the 1,000m record), they will have to break the three minute mark."
