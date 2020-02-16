The Gloucester and Manchester Essex indoor track teams opened up the postseason this weekend at the State Divisional Meets.
In the end, Manchester Essex saw a pair of athletes take home a Division championship.
Senior Mia Cromwell not only won the 1,000m at the Division 5 State Meet on Sunday at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston, she blew away the field. Cromwell's time of 3:00.80, which broke her own school record, was over eight seconds ahead of the second place finisher.
Junior Will Kenney also took home an individual championship for the Hornets, and he also won in impressive fashion. Kenney took home first place in the mile and his time of 4:24.55 was more than five seconds faster than the nearest competitor.
Both Cromwell and Kenney have earned a spot in Saturday's All-State Meet back at the Reggie Lewis Center.
Will Kenney also competed with Eli Heanue, Sam Kenney and James Wendell in the 4x800m relay, where they finished seventh (8:48.60). Sam Kenney finished eighth in the 1,000m (2:39.60) and Wendell was 12th in the 600m (1:29.06).
Junior Kai DeGuzman led the way for Gloucester at Saturday's Division 4 State Meet. DeGuzman finished 8th in the 300m (37.36), winning his heat and earning a spot on the medal stand.
Sedona Gillard turned in a strong performance in the 300m, finishing 13th with a time of 44.12, improving her seed time by 11 spots and winning her heat.
Harry Pelosi was 15th in the 1,000m (2:49.08), the boys 4x400m relay team of Tommy Elliott, Trevor Fulford, Andrew Coelho and Pelosi finished 15th while the girls 4x200m relay team of Jenna Church, Ella Young, Rumi Thomas and Gillard finished 18th.
