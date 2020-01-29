Wednesday's Northeastern Conference North clash at the Talbot Rink featured a true clash of styles as it was the speed of Gloucester against the physicality of Winthrop.
In the end, the speed won out in a big way as the Fishermen controlled the tempo, scored three times on the power play and bottled up the Vikings offense en route to a 4-0 win.
With the win, Gloucester moves to 8-4-2 and sweeps the season series with Winthrop for the first time since the 2007-08 season, which was also the last time Gloucester beat Winthrop coming into this season.
"We knew Winthrop was the bigger, more physical team who wanted to play at a slower pace and keep it a low scoring game," Gloucester head coach Derek Geary said. "We countered that not only with our speed but with great puck movement in every zone. That's the way you have to play against teams with a size advantage and we did a great job."
Gloucester's top line of E.J. Field, Harry Marshall and Jack Costanzo carried the play in the win as all three had a goal, while Field and Costanzo added two assists as well.
It was Field that got Gloucester off to a 1-0 lead in the middle of the first period, which Geary called Gloucester's "best first period of the season", one-timing a pass from Costanzo at the left circle while on the power play.
That 1-0 lead stood into the first intermission before the Fishermen added to that lead just 94 seconds into the middle frame when Marshall stuffed home a rebound off of a Field shot on the power play to make it 2-0.
With five minutes left in the middle frame, Gloucester put the game away as Field, while shorthanded, blocked a shot in front of his own goal and then chipped a pass over the blue line that hit Costanzo, who scored on the ensuing breakaway for a 3-0 Gloucester lead after two.
"I thought the Costanzo, Field and Marshall line really set the tone for us," Geary said. "They made some real quick plays to get some scoring chances. We were a little more aggressive tonight and it led to more traffic in front of the net and more scoring chances."
The Fishermen capped the scoring just 19 seconds into the final frame with their third power play goal when Jeremy Abreu put home a diagonal pass from Ryan Bergin with a slap shot through traffic from the high slot to make it 4-0.
Gloucester's defense and goaltending were also stellar from the jump.
Senior captain Connor Vittands earned his first shutout of the season with a 22-save effort. He also had plenty of help in front of him as Ryan Frates, Robby Schuster, Jack Ashley, Tim Marrone and Jake Enos all played stellar defense, severely limiting Winthrop's scoring opportunities.
"Overall the team play was great and we did a lot of the little things," Geary said. "Our back check was great, we made quick, decisive decisions, our defensive positioning was good and Connor was Connor in net. We did a good job in front of him but he made the saves when he needed to like he always does."
With six games to play, Gloucester now needs just two points to qualify for the state tournament and it can do so with a win on Saturday at home against Peabody (2 p.m.).
Gloucester 4, Winthrop 0
at Dorothy Talbot Rink, Gloucester
Winthrop 0 0 0| 0
Gloucester 1 2 1| 4
1st Period: G, E.J. Field (Jack Costanzo, Jeremy Abreu) ppg, 7:51.
2nd Period: G, Harry Marshall (Field) ppg, 1:34; G, Costanzo (Field) shg, 10:00.
3rd Period: G, Abreu (Ryan Bergin, Costanzo) ppg, :19.
Saves: W, Ryan Hovermale 25; G, Connor Vittands 22.
Records: W, 6-6-3; G, 8-4-2.
