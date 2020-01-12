Strong Super Quad
The Gloucester wrestling team turned in big performance at Saturday’s Super Quad at Lynnfield High School, winning four of five matches on the day.
The Fishermen got wins over Salem in a NEC match (48-18), Lynnfield/North Reading (39-36), Bishop Fenwick (21-0) and Essex Tech (42-24) with a loss to Melrose (36-16).
Eighth grader Jayden Toppan was Gloucester’s top performer on Saturday with four wins. Lawrence Scola, Quinten Ulrich and Jeff Allen all had three wins.
Gloucester hosts Malden on Wednesday (6:30 p.m.).
ME boys fall in OT
The Generals handed the Hornets (7-1) their first loss of the season in an overtime thriller on Friday.
Kellen Furse led Manchester Essex with 25 points, 16 coming in the fourth quarter and overtime. John Shaw had 24 points on five three-pointers.
The Hornets return to action on Tuesday at Masconomet (6:30 p.m.).
H-W outlasts ME girls
The Hornets fall to 3-3 with the loss in a back-and-forth game on the road Friday night.
Emily Jacobsen had 13 to lead the way, Bridget Twombly scored nine and Gianna Huet seven.
The team hosts Swampscott on Monday (6:30 p.m.).
Local Sports Schedule
MONDAY, JANUARY 13
Boys Basketball: Rockport vs. Newburyport (6:30 p.m.)
Girls Basketball: Manchester Essex vs. Swampscott (6:30 p.m.)
Skiing: Manchester Essex vs. Haverhill (3:30 p.m.)
TUESDAY, JANUARY 14
Boys Basketball: Gloucester at Peabody (7 p.m.), Manchester Essex at Masconomet (6:30 p.m.)
Girls Basketball: Gloucester vs. Peabody (7 p.m.), Rockport at Tech Boston (5:30 p.m.), Manchester Essex vs. Masconomet (6:30 p.m.)
Swimming: Gloucester vs. Peabody (7:45 p.m.)
Track: Manchester Essex vs. Ipswich at Andover HS (6:45 p.m.)
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 15
Hockey: Gloucester vs. Danvers (6 p.m.), Rockport vs. Northeast (8 p.m.)
Wrestling: Gloucester vs. Malden (6:30 p.m.)
Track: Gloucester vs. Lynn Classical and Marblehead at Marblehead (4 p.m.)
Swimming: Manchester Essex at Triton (6 p.m.)
Skiing: Manchester Essex vs. Masconomet (3:30 p.m.)
THURSDAY, JANUARY 16
Girls Basketball: Gloucester vs. Triton (6 p.m.), Rockport at Academy of Notre Dame (5:30 p.m.)
Swimming: Gloucester at Lynn Classical (5 p.m.)
Gymnastics: Gloucester at Medford (5 p.m.)
Skiing: Manchester Essex vs. St. John’s Prep (3:30 p.m.)
FRIDAY, JANUARY 17
Boys Basketball: Gloucester vs. Saugus (7 p.m.), Rockport vs. Ipswich (6:30 p.m.), Manchester Essex vs. Georgetown (7 p.m.)
Girls Basketball: Gloucester at Saugus (7 p.m.), Manchester Essex at Georgetown (6:30 p.m.)
