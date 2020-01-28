Gloucester boys fall to LE
The Gloucester boys basketball team got the chance to go up against one of the best teams in Massachusetts in defending Division 1 state champion Lynn English on the road Tuesday.
While the Bulldogs were too strong, coming away with a 90-60 win, the Fishermen played fairly well, keeping the deficit under 20 for the vast majority of the night.
Marcus Montagnino scored 25 to lead the way, Byron Thomas had 14.
The Fishermen (8-6) are back in action on Friday with another tough road game at Northeastern Conference North leading Beverly (7 p.m.).
ME swim splits
The Manchester Essex boys and girls swim teams took on Hamilton-Wenham on Monday night with the boys picking up a dominant, 91-32 win and the girls dropping a close one, 87-84.
The Hornets boys, who move to 5-1 with the win, were led by wins from Sean Phelan in the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly, Sam Rice in the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, Josh Dobson in the 100 freestyle, Connor Queenan in the 500 freestyle, Joaquim Mettermaier in the 100 backstroke, the medley relay team of Mettermaier, Rice, Dobson and Phelan and the 400 freestyle relay team of Queenan, Aidan Cunningham, Ian Carlin and Giuseppe Tra.
The Hornets girls, who are now 3-3, got wins from Shea Furse in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke, Elizabeth Athanas in the 200 individual medley, and 100 breastroke, Emma Ketchum in the 50 freestyle and the team of Furse, Athanas, Ketchum and Maddie Carvalho in the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.
Local Sports Schedule
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 29
Boys Basketball: Manchester Essex vs. Pentucket (6:30 p.m.)
Girls Basketball: Manchester Essex at Pentucket (5 p.m.)
Hockey: Gloucester vs. Winthrop (6 p.m.), Rockport vs. Hamilton-Wenham (8 p.m.)
Track: Gloucester vs. Salem, Peabody and Winthrop at Peabody (7 p.m.)
Swimming: Manchester Essex vs. Masconomet (8 p.m.)
THURSDAY, JANUARY 30
Girls Basketball: Rockport vs. Academy of Notre Dame (5:30 p.m.)
FRIDAY, JANUARY 31
Boys Basketball: Gloucester at Beverly (7 p.m.), Rockport at Amesbury (6:30 p.m.), Manchester Essex at Hamilton-Wenham (6:30 p.m.)
Girls Basketball: Gloucester vs. Beverly (7 p.m.), Rockport at Penguin Academy (3:30 p.m.), Manchester Essex vs. Hamilton-Wenham (7 p.m.)
Skiing: Manchester Essex vs. St. John’s Prep (3:30 p.m.)
