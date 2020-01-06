Gloucester hockey downs Wayland
The Gloucester hockey team picked up its third straight win with a 6-4 victory at Wayland on Monday night. With the win, Gloucester moves back to the .500 mark at 3-3-1.
Gloucester took a 3-1 lead after one only to see Wayland battle back to tie it up, 4-4 after two only to see Gloucester score twice in the third to snatch the win.
Jack Costanzo had a hat trick while Jeremy Abreu, Zach Morris and Jack Delaney had a goal each.
ME swim splits with H-W
The Manchester Essex swim team split its dual meet with Hamilton-Wenham on Sunday with the boys picking up a 76-46 win and the girls falling by a score of 97-67.
On the boys side, the Hornets saw the 200 freestyle relay of Joaquim Mettermaier, Sam Rice, Sean Phelan and Josh Dobson turn in a state qualifying time. Dobson also won the 200 and 100 freestyle while Phelan won the 100 butterfly and 200 individual medley, Mettermaier won the 100 backstroke and Rice the 100 breaststroke. Aidan Cunningham also turned in a first place finish, winning the 50 freestyle.
For the girls, Shea Furse (200 freestyle), Maddie Carvalho (100 butterfly) and Elizabeth Athanas (100 freestyle) turned in first place finishes. The trio also teamed up with Emma Ketchum to win the 200 freestyle relay with a sectional qualifying time and teamed up with Carson Komishane to win the 400 freestyle relay.
Local Sports Schedule
TUESDAY, JANUARY 7
Boys Basketball: Gloucester vs. Beverly (7 p.m.), Rockport at Pentucket (6:30 p.m.), Manchester Essex vs. North Reading (6:30 p.m.)
Girls Basketball: Gloucester at Beverly (7 p.m.), Rockport vs. Matignon (6:30 p.m.)
Swimming: Gloucester vs. Beverly (7:45 p.m.)
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 8
Girls Basketball: Manchester Essex vs. Salem Academy (6:30 p.m.)
Hockey: Gloucester vs. Swampscott (6 p.m.), Rockport vs. Minuteman (8 p.m.)
Wrestling: Gloucester at Danvers (5:30 p.m.)
Swimming: Gloucester vs. Salem (7:45 p.m.)
Skiing: Manchester Essex vs. Georgetown and Austin Prep (3:30 p.m.)
THURSDAY, JANUARY 9
Track: Gloucester vs. Danvers and Saugus at Danvers (4 p.m.)
Gymnastics: Gloucester at Salem (7 p.m.)
Skiing: Manchester Essex vs. North Andover (3:30 p.m.)
FRIDAY, JANUARY 10
Boys Basketball: Gloucester at Winthrop (7 p.m.), Rockport vs. Amesbury (6:30 p.m.), Manchester Essex vs. Hamilton-Wenham (7 p.m.)
Girls Basketball: Gloucester vs. Winthrop (7 p.m.), Rockport at Innovation Charter (4 p.m.), Manchester Essex at Hamilton-Wenham (6:30 p.m.)
SATURDAY, JANUARY 11
Hockey: Gloucester at Marblehead at Salem State (1 p.m.), Rockport vs. Shawsheen (6 p.m.)
Wrestling: Gloucester at Lynnfield quad (10 a.m.)
SUNDAY, JANUARY 12
Swimming: Manchester Essex vs. North Reading (4 p.m.)
MONDAY, JANUARY 13
Girls Basketball: Manchester Essex vs. Swampscott (6:30 p.m.)
Skiing: Manchester Essex vs. Haverhill (3:30 p.m.)
