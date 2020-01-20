Rockport hockey rolls
The Rockport hockey team got back into the win column on Monday night with a 5-1 win over Nashoba Tech at Talbot Rink.
John Andrew had a pair of goals with Mike Nocella, Aiden Arnold and Andrew Guelli adding a goal. Rowen Silva had a pair of assists with one assist each from Gio Recupero, Frew Rowen and A.J. Curcuru. Walker Knowles got the win in net.
The Vikings move to 4-5-3 with the win and travel to St. Joseph’s Prep on Wednesday (7 p.m.).
Rockport boys fall to Georgetown
The Vikings fall to 3-9 on the season with a 72-63 loss on Monday to a Royals team that was hot from three-point land.
Gavyn Hillier led Rockport with 23 points, Austin Matus had 20.
The Vikings travel to Hamilton-Wenham on Friday (6:30 p.m.)
Local Sports Schedule
TUESDAY, JANUARY 21
Boys Basketball: Gloucester at Swampscott (7 p.m.)
Girls Basketball: Gloucester vs. Swampscott (7 p.m.)
Swimming: Gloucester vs. Marblehead (7:45 p.m.)
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 22
Girls Basketball: Manchester Essex at Lowell Catholic (6:30 p.m.)
Hockey: Gloucester at Beverly (6 p.m.), Rockport at St. Joseph’s Prep (7 p.m.)
Wrestling: Gloucester at Marblehead (7 p.m.)
THURSDAY, JANUARY 23
Track: Gloucester at Swampscott (4 p.m.)
Skiing: Manchester Essex vs. Andover (3:30 p.m.)
FRIDAY, JANUARY 24
Boys Basketball: Gloucester vs. Lynn Classical (7 p.m.), Rockport at Hamilton-Wenham (6:30 p.m.), Manchester Essex vs. Georgetown (7 p.m.)
Girls Basketball: Gloucester at Lynn Classical (7 p.m.), Rockport vs. Penguin Academy (5:30 p.m.), Manchester Essex at Georgetown (7 p.m.)
Gymnastics: Gloucester vs. Malden (8 p.m.)
SATURDAY, JANUARY 25
Boys Basketball: Rockport vs. Notre Dame Cristo Rey (3:30 p.m.)
Hockey: Rockport at Minuteman (7:30 p.m.)
Wrestling: Gloucester at Watertown quad (10 a.m.)
SUNDAY, JANUARY 26
Swimming: Gloucester at NEC Meet at Lynn Tech HS (5 p.m.)
MONDAY, JANUARY 27
Girls Basketball: Gloucester vs. Malden Catholic (5:30 p.m.)
Track: Manchester Essex vs. Amesbury at Reggie Lewis Center (6 p.m.)
Swimming: Gloucester at NEC Meet at St. John’s Prep (6:30 p.m.), Manchester Essex at Hamilton-Wenham (8 p.m.)
Skiing: Manchester Essex vs. Swampscott and Georgetown (3:30 p.m.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.