Rockport hockey ties
The Rockport hockey team played the top two teams in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference over its last two games, and it game away with three points. After a win over conference leading Shawsheen last Saturday, the Vikings tied Northeast, 1-1 on Wednesday night at Talbot Rink.
John Andrew scored for the Vikings, he has now scored every goal for Rockport in each of its last two games. Cal Twombly was strong in goal to help the Vikings earn the point.
Rockport is now 3-4-3 on the season and travels to Everett on Saturday (4 p.m.).
ME swim sweeps
The Manchester Essex boys and girls swim team each picked up a win on Wednesday night over Triton.
The girls won by a score of 59-35 to improve to 3-2 on the season. The Hornets were led by Maddie Carvalho, who won the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly, Elizabeth Athanas, who won the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke, and Shea Furse, who won the 500 freestyle and 100 backstroke. Emma Ketchum won the 50 freestyle.
The Hornets boys picked up a 51-35 win to improve to 4-1 on the season.
Josh Dobson won the 200 and 500 freestyle to lead the way. The team also got wins from Sam Rice in the 50 freestyle, Sean Phelan in the 100 butterfly and Joaquim Mettermaier in the 100 backstroke.
Local Sports Schedule
FRIDAY, JANUARY 17
Boys Basketball: Gloucester vs. Saugus (7 p.m.), Rockport vs. Ipswich (6:30 p.m.), Manchester Essex vs. Georgetown (7 p.m.)
Girls Basketball: Gloucester at Saugus (7 p.m.), Manchester Essex at Georgetown (6:30 p.m.)
SATURDAY, JANUARY 18
Hockey: Gloucester at Saugus (5:40 p.m.), Rockport at Everett (4 p.m.)
Wrestling: Gloucester at Walpole quad (9 a.m.)
Gymnastics: Gloucester vs. Hamilton-Wenham (7:30 p.m.)
SUNDAY, JANUARY 19
Boys Basketball: Gloucester vs. Winthrop (11:30 a.m.)
Gymnastics: Gloucester vs. Essex Tech (1:30 p.m.)
MONDAY, JANUARY 20
Boys Basketball: Rockport vs. Georgetown (1:30 p.m.), Manchester Essex at Amesbury (6:30 p.m.)
Girls Basketball: Rockport vs. Georgetown (12 p.m.), Manchester Essex vs. Amesbury (6:30 p.m.)
Hockey: Rockport vs. Nashoba Tech (6 p.m.)
Track: Manchester Essex vs. Essex Tech at Andover HS (1 p.m.)
TUESDAY, JANUARY 21
Boys Basketball: Gloucester at Swampscott (7 p.m.)
Girls Basketball: Gloucester vs. Swampscott (7 p.m.)
Swimming: Gloucester vs. Marblehead (7:45 p.m.)
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 22
Girls Basketball: Manchester Essex at Lowell Catholic (6:30 p.m.)
Hockey: Gloucester at Beverly (6 p.m.), Rockport at St. Joseph’s Prep (7 p.m.)
Wrestling: Gloucester at Marblehead (7 p.m.)
THURSDAY, JANUARY 23
Track: Gloucester at Swampscott (4 p.m.)
Skiing: Manchester Essex vs. Andover (3:30 p.m.)
