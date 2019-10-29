Crunch Time

CAL Field Hockey All-Stars
The Cape Ann League Baker Division champion Manchester Essex field hockey team was well represented on the league’s All-Star teams, which were announced on Tuesday.
The Hornets, who host a Division 2 North First Round game on Thursday, had five players honored with two earning All League status in senior forward Bridget Twombly and junior midfielder Lily Athanas. Senior forward Christina Bullock, senior back Cagney Pallazola and junior forward Anna Coyne were named league All-Stars.
Rockport also had a pair of players on the All-Star team in junior midfielder Taylor Frost and junior midfielder/forward Lucy Twombly.
Cape Ann Football Stats
Rushing
Player, School Att. Yards TD
G. Glass, ME 58 342 7
L. Arntsen, ME 30 262 6
A. Pallazola, ME 42 228 3
D. Lark, Glo. 46 130 0
J. Sainterling, Glo. 35 129 0
Passing
Player, School Comp. Att. Yards TD
W. Levendusky, ME 46 72 722 7
S. Ciolino, Glo. 36 74 494 2
Receiving
Player, School Rec. Yards TD
T. Nowak, ME 20 330 4
D. Lark, Glo. 7 152 1
B. Renales, Glo. 12 146 1
F. Wood, ME 5 118 2
Local Sports Schedule
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 30
No Games
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31
Field Hockey: No. 6 Gloucester vs. No. 11 North Reading, Division 2 North First Round (4 p.m.); No. 4 Manchester Essex vs. No. 13 Marblehead, Division 2 North First Round (3 p.m.)
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1
Football: Gloucester at Boston Latin (7 p.m.)
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 2
Football: No. 1 Manchester Essex vs. No. 8 Georgetown, Division 7 North Quarterfinals (2 p.m.)
—Compiled by Times Staff
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.