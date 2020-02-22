Local Sports Schedule
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22
Track: Manchester Essex at All-State Meet at Reggie Lewis Center (10 a.m.)
Wrestling: Gloucester at Division 3 State Meet at Wayland HS (TBA)
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 23
No Games
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 24
Boys Basketball: No. 7 Gloucester vs. No. 10 Wakefield, Division 2 North First Round (7 p.m.)
Girls Basketball: No. 9 Manchester Essex at No. 8 Austin Prep, Division 3 North First Round (7 p.m.)
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25
Girls Basketball: No. 7 Rockport vs. No. 10 Lynn Tech, Division 4 North First Round (6:30 p.m.)
Hockey: No. 7 Gloucester vs. No. 10 Wakefield, Division 2 North First Round at Stoneham Arena (6 p.m.)
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 26
No Games
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 27
Hockey: No. 12 Rockport vs. No. 5 Watertown, Division 3 North First Round at Woburn (8 p.m.)
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28
Boys Basketball: No. 4 Manchester Essex vs. No. 5 St. Joseph’s Prep or No. 12 Georgetown, Division 4 North Quarterfinals (7 p.m.)
GHS/O’Maley Spring Sports Registration Open
Registration is open for the spring sports season for Gloucster High and O’Maley Middle School students on www.FamilyID.com. Spring season tryouts begin on Monday, March 16 and registration for the season closes on Friday, March 13.
Parent/Athlete meetings will be held in the GHS Field House on Monday, March 9 (6 p.m.).
Young Legends Street Hockey Battle of the Badges
The Young Legends Street Hockey League is hosting the Battle of the Badges, a street hockey game between the Gloucester Police Department and the Gloucester Fire Department.
The game takes place on Saturday, March 14 at the Gloucester High School Field House (6 p.m.) and will serve as a fundraiser for the Young Legends Street Hockey League, a local youth league that runs throughout the summer and is in the process of raising funds for a new, outdoor street hockey facility at Stage Fort Park.
Admission is $5 per family and the event will also feature a 50/50 and a raffle featuring equipment donated by the Boston Bruins.
