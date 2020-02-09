Donahue leads GHS wrestling
The Gloucester wrestling team had a good day on Saturday in the Travis Yell Memorial Dual Tournament at Whittier Tech High School.
The Fishermen went 3-2 on the day as a team with senior captain Liam Donahue being named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler. Donahue was unbeaten on the day.
The Fishermen picked up wins over Bristol Aggie (53-6), Monty Tech (48-18) and Georgetown (42-24) with losses to host Whittier Tech (38-12) and Masco (36-27).
Olivia Amaral also had a good day for Gloucester with two wins via pin. Daniel Beaton picked up three wins on the day.
Local Sports Schedule
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 10
Boys Basketball: Rockport at Masconomet (5:30 p.m.)
Girls Basketball: Gloucester at Danvers (7 p.m.), Rockport at Essex Tech (5:30 p.m.)
Skiing: Manchester Essex vs. Austin Prep and Georgetown (3:30 p.m.)
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 11
Boys Basketball: Rockport vs. Triton (6:30 p.m.), Manchester Essex at Newburyport (6:30 p.m.)
Girls Basketball: Manchester Essex vs. Newburyport (6:30 p.m.)
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 12
Girls Basketball: Manchester Essex at Swampscott (7 p.m.)
Hockey: Gloucester at Lynn (8 p.m.), Rockport at Essex Tech (6:30 p.m.)
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 13
Boys Basketball: Gloucester vs. Salem (7 p.m.), Rockport at Manchester Essex (6:30 p.m.)
Girls Basketball: Gloucester at Salem (7 p.m.)
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14
No Games
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 15
Hockey: Gloucester vs. Beverly (6 p.m.), Rockport at Hamilton-Wenham (7 p.m.)
Track: Gloucester at Division 4 Meet at Reggie Lewis Center (9 a.m.)
Wrestling: Gloucester at Division 3 North Sectionals at Wakefield (TBA)
Swimming: Gloucester and Manchester Essex at Division 2 State Meet at Boston University (TBA)
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 16
Boys Basketball: Gloucester vs. Bishop Fenwick, IABBO Holiday Tournament at Beverly HS (2:30 p.m.)
Swim: Gloucester and Manchester Essex at Division 2 State Meet at Boston University (TBA)
