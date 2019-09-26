Big Game Alerts
We have a couple conference/league games with major implications in the standings on Thursday afternoon.
We will start with boys soccer where Rockport and Manchester Essex meet at Hyland Field (4 p.m.) with first place in the CAL Baker Division potentially on the line. The Hornets are 5-0-3 in the CAL (5-1-3) and are currently two points ahead of the Vikings, who are 5-2-1 in the league (6-2-1 overall). That means Rockport can pull into a tie for first with a win while Manchester Essex can hold onto the top spot in the league with a win or tie.
The two rivals met last Wednesday and battled to a 2-2 draw with Manchester Essex getting the equalizer in the final minutes.
There is also a big field hockey game at Newell Stadium on Thursday night as Gloucester hosts Northeastern Conference rival Marblehead (7 p.m.).
This is a big barometer for the 3-2-1 Fishermen, who lost to Marblehead, 3-1 in the season opener but have won three straight after starting the season 0-2. Gloucester’s junior captain, Mia Salah did not play in the opener as she was out with a knee injury. The Fishermen are 3-0-1 since she returned to the lineup.
Local Sports Schedule
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 26
Boys Soccer: Rockport at Manchester Essex (4 p.m.)
Girls Soccer: Rockport vs. Manchester Essex (3:45 p.m.)
Field Hockey: Gloucester vs. Marblehead (7 p.m.)
Golf: Gloucester at Lynn English (4 p.m.), Manchester Essex vs. Lynnfield (3:30 p.m.)
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27
Football: Gloucester at Peabody (7 p.m.), Manchester Essex vs. Boston English (7 p.m.)
Field Hockey: Rockport at Manchester Essex (4 p.m.)
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28
Cross Country: Manchester Essex at Frank Kelley Invitational (10:45 a.m.)
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 29
No Games
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 30
Boys Soccer: Gloucester vs. Malden (6:30 p.m.)
Girls Soccer: Gloucester at Everett (7 p.m.)
Golf: Gloucester vs. Saugus (4 p.m.), Rockport at Lynnfield (3:30 p.m.)
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 1
No Games
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 2
Boys Soccer: Gloucester vs. Lynn Classical (6:30 p.m.), Rockport vs. Pentucket (4:15 p.m.), Manchester Essex vs. North Reading (5:30 p.m.)
Girls Soccer: Gloucester at Lynn Classical (5:15 p.m.), Rockport at Pentucket (3:45 p.m.), Manchester Essex at North Reading (3:45 p.m.)
Cross Country: Gloucester at Lynn English (4 p.m.), Manchester Essex vs. Pentucket and Amesbury at Pentucket (3:30 p.m.)
Golf: Rockport at Amesbury (3:30 p.m.), Manchester Essex at Hamilton-Wenham (3:30 p.m.)
—Compiled by Times Staff
