Crunch Time

Top 10 of the 2010’s
With the decade winding to a close and one last fall sports season about to start, the Gloucester Daily Times will be taking a look back at the best high school sports teams of the decade.
From Tuesday, August 20 to Friday, August 30, the sports section will be featuring the top 10 of the 2010’s, counting down the top 10 sports teams from each of the three Cape Ann High Schools. No. 10 from each school will be running on August 20 with the No. 1 teams being featured on August 30.
The teams being honored played in the winter 2010 season all the way through the spring of 2019.
If there are any teams that you feel are worthy of being honored, contact Sports Editor Nick Curcuru at ncurcuru@gloucestertimes.com or 978-675-2712.
Gloucester Youth Fishermen Registration
Registration is open for Gloucester Youth Fishermen Football & Cheering. For details and to register please visit gloucesteryouthfishermen.org.
Magnolia 5k Road Race
Registration is open for the 43rd Annual Magnolia 5k Road Race and 1k fun run. The race will take place on Saturday, August 24 with the 1k run at 8:30 a.m. and the 5k at 9:15 a.m.
Runners can register at www.magnolialibrary.org/road-race, for more information email magnoliarace@gmail.com.
Bass Rocks Open Tennis Tournament
Registration is open for the annual Bass Rocks Open Tennis Tournament, which will be held from Thursday, August 29 - Sunday, September 1 at Bass Rocks Golf Club with a rain date of Monday, September 2.
Entry forms are available at the Bass Rocks Tennis Shop, for further information contact the shop at 978-283-1866 ext. 3 or email Avis Murray at avistennis@verizon.net.
The Women’s Singles and Doubles Tournament will be played on Thursday, August 29 and Friday, August 30 with the Men’s Singles and Doubles Tournaments being played on Friday, August 30 through Sunday, September 1.
—Compiled by Times Staff
