Strong start for GHS wrestling

The Gloucester wrestling team opened up its season on Saturday with a Quad match in South Boston against host Excel Academy, Pentucket and Sandwich.

At the end of the day, the Fishermen ended up at 2-0-1 with a 45-28 win over Pentucket, a 39-32 win over Sandwich and a 38-38 draw against Excel.

Senior Justin Lavy led the way with three wins via pin at 182 pounds. Senior captain Liam Donahue, junior captain Quinten Ulrich and sophomore Daniel Beaton all went 3-0 on the day.

Rockport hockey drops opener

The Rockport hockey team dropped a close and competitive game at Northeast on Saturday in its season opener, 2-0. The Golden Knights clinched the win with an empty net goal late in the third.

Rockport goalie Walker Knowles played well, stopping 20 of 21 shots.

The Vikings were back in action late on Sunday night at Nashoba Tech.

Local Sports Schedule

MONDAY, DECEMBER 16

Boys Basketball: Gloucester vs. Peabody (7 p.m.), Rockport at Lynnfield (6:30 p.m.)

Girls Basketball: Gloucester at Peabody (7 p.m.), Rockport vs. Tech Boston (5:30 p.m.)

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 17

Boys Basketball: Rockport vs. Notre Dame Cristo Rey (6:30 p.m.), Manchester Essex vs. Pentucket (6:30 p.m.)

Girls Basketball: Manchester Essex at Pentucket (6:30 p.m.)

Track: Manchester Essex vs. Essex Tech at Andover HS (6:45 p.m.)

Swimming: Gloucester vs. Salem (7:45 p.m.)

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 18

Hockey: Gloucester vs. Algonquin (7 p.m.)

Track: Gloucester vs. Lynn English and Beverly at Beverly (4 p.m.)

Wrestling: Gloucester vs. Beverly (6:30 p.m.)

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 19

Boys Basketball: Gloucester at Saugus (7 p.m.)

Hockey: Rockport at Shawsheen (7:10 p.m.)

Swimming: Gloucester at Danvers (5:30 p.m.)

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 20

Boys Basketball: Rockport vs. Hamilton-Wenham (6:30 p.m.), Manchester Essex vs. Ipswich (7 p.m.)

Girls Basketball: Manchester Essex at Ipswich (6:30 p.m.)

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 21

Hockey: Gloucester vs. Triton (6 p.m.), Rockport vs. Essex Tech (8 p.m.)

Girls Basketball: Rockport vs. Mt. Alvernia (1:30 p.m.)

Track: Gloucester at NEC Freshman/Sophomore Meet at Beverly (10 a.m.)

Wrestling: Gloucester at Son’s of Italy Tournament at Wilmington (10 a.m.)

