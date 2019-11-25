Crunch Time

Gloucester football takes on Danvers on Thursday morning at Newell Stadium (10 a.m.).

Thanksgiving Football at Newell

The annual Thanksgiving Day Football game between the Gloucester Fishermen and Danvers Falcons is slated for a 10 a.m. start at Newell Stadium. Gates will open at 9 a.m., with admission being $10 per ticket (Students/Adults/Seniors). At 9:30 a.m. the Gloucester senior football players, cheerleaders and band members will be honored.

Gloucester winter sports registration

Gloucester High School O’Maley Winter Seasons begin on, or after, December 2. All student athletes must be registered on www.FamilyID.com, with all appropriate paperwork submitted. There will be a mandatory meeting for all athletes and parent/guardians at the Smith Field House on Tuesday, November 26 at 6 p.m.

GHS coaching vacancy

Gloucester HS is looking for a Varsity Girls Tennis Coach for the Spring 2020 season. Interested candidates should apply to Athletic Director, Bryan Lafata via blafata2@gloucesterschools.com.

MIAA Super Bowls

This past weekend the MIAA held its high school football state semifinals, which means the eight Super Bowl matchups are set for Gillette Stadium on Friday, December 6 and Saturday December 7. Dates and times of each game will be determined this week, and the matchups are as follows.

Division 1- St. John’s Prep vs. Catholic Memorial

Division 2- Lincoln-Sudbury vs. Mansfield

Division 3- Duxbury vs. Springfield Central

Division 4- Melrose vs. Plymouth South

Division 5- Swampscott vs. Amherst

Division 6- Bishop Fenwick vs. Ashland

Division 7- Abington vs. Leicester

Division 8- West Bridgewater vs. St. Bernard’s

