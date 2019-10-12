ME boys shutout H-W
The Hornets (8-2-4) hold onto their lead in the Cape Ann League Baker Division and are five points ahead of second place Rockport with four league games to go.
Naderson Curtis scored both goals for Manchester Essex with Beren Schmidt and Tommy Bowen notching assists. Finn Carlson had a big game in net as he stopped a penalty kick and a breakaway to help the Hornets preserve a 1-0 lead at the time.
The team is back in action on Wednesday at home against Lynnfield (4 p.m.).
Cape Ann Youth Girls Hoop Tryouts
The Cape Ann Girls Youth Travel Basketball team is holding tryouts for the 2019-20 season on Tuesday, October 29 and Wednesday, October 30 at the O’Maley School Gym.
The 5th and 8th grade team tryouts are on October 29 with registration at 6 p.m. and tryouts at 6:15 p.m. The 6th and 7th grade team tryouts are on Wednesday, October 30 with registration at 6 p.m. and tryouts at 6:15 p.m.
Registration fee is $300 plus $80 for those needing uniforms. The season runs from November through early March with two practices per week and games on the weekends.
Local Sports Schedule
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12
No Games
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 13
No Games
MONDAY, OCTOBER 14
Girls Soccer: Rockport vs. Essex Tech (4 p.m.)
Field Hockey: Gloucester vs. Central Catholic (10 a.m.)
Golf: Gloucester vs. Peabody (3 p.m.)
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 15
Boys Soccer: Gloucester at Peabody (4 p.m.)
Girls Soccer: Gloucester vs. Peabody (4 p.m.)
Field Hockey: Rockport vs. Amesbury (3:45 p.m.), Manchester Essex at Hamilton-Wenham (3:45 p.m.)
Golf: Old Cape Ann Classic, Rockport vs. Manchester Essex vs. Ipswich at Ipswich Country Club (3:30 p.m.)
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16
Boys Soccer: Rockport vs. North Reading (4 p.m.), Manchester Essex vs. Lynnfield (4 p.m.)
Girls Soccer: Rockport at North Reading (6 p.m.), Manchester Essex at Lynnfield (6 p.m.)
Field Hockey: Gloucester at Swampscott (4 p.m.)
Golf: Gloucester at St. Mary’s (3 p.m.)
Cross Country: Gloucester vs. Lynn Classical (4 p.m.), Manchester Essex vs. Newburyport and Lynnfield at Lynnfield (3:30 p.m.)
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 17
Field Hockey: Gloucester at Everett (4 p.m.), Rockport vs. North Reading (3:45 p.m.), Manchester Essex vs. Lynnfield (4 p.m.)
Golf: Gloucester at Beverly (3:30 p.m.), Rockport at Manchester Essex at CAL Open at Far Corner Golf Course (9 a.m.)
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18
Football: Gloucester vs. Lynn Classical (7 p.m.)
Boys Soccer: Gloucester at Salem (4 p.m.), Rockport at Essex Tech (4 p.m.)
Girls Soccer: Gloucester at Malden (4 p.m.), Manchester Essex at Georgetown (6 p.m.)
Field Hockey: Gloucester vs. Saugus (4 p.m.), Manchester Essex at Amesbury (4:30 p.m.)
