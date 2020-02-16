Crunch Time

Gloucester boys to the finals
The Gloucester boys basketball team advanced to the Larry McIntire IAABO Board 130 Classic Finals, where one a conference rivals awaits on Monday night.
The Fishermen beat Bishop Fenwick, 74-66 in Sunday’s first round matchup. They will not take on host Beverly in Monday night’s final at Beverly High School (6 p.m.). Beverly beat Masconomet in its first round game.
Sunday’s win was a tight contest throughout. Gloucester broke out to a lead after one, only to see Bishop Fenwick battle back to take a 25-24 lead at the break. Gloucester got the lead back in the third and maintained it the rest of the way to improve to 12-7 on the season.
Senior captain Marcus Montagnino powered the Gloucester offense with 36 points to go along with 14 rebounds. Byron Thomas chipped in 16 points.
Moving up the ranks
Gloucester’s E.J. Field continues to move up the list of Gloucester’s all time leading scorers. With a four-point night on Saturday in a win over Beverly, Field now has 119 career points, good for 6th all time in program history.
This week Field moved up from 8th to 6th, surpassing Steve Douglass (115) and Zak Borowski (116).
Gloucester would have to make a very deep state tournament run for Field to have a chance to move into the top five as Andrew Fulford’s 134 points are fifth on the all time list.
Local Sports Schedule
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 17
Boys Basketball: Gloucester vs. Beverly, IAABO Holiday Tournament at Beverly HS (6 p.m.)
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18
No Games
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 19
Boys Basketball: Manchester Essex vs. Bishop Fenwick (5 p.m.)
Hockey: Gloucester vs. Lynnfield (6 p.m.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.