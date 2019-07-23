Rockport Townies fan appreciation day
The Rockport Townies will be hosting a fan appreciation day on Sunday, July 28 at Evans Field, which features an Intertown League double-header between the two-time defending champion Townies and the Topsfield Torries (4 and 6 p.m.).
Prior to the first game, the 1999 Townies will be honored for the 20th anniversary of their championship run. There will also be a meet and greet with the players following both games.
Young Legends Street Hockey Adult Summer Shootout Classic
Young Legends Street hockey is hosting its second annual Adult Summer Shootout Classic street hockey tournament at the Dorothy Talbot Rink on July 27.
Registration is currently open for the tournament, which will help raise money for the development of an outdoor inline/street hockey rink at Stage For Park, where Young Legends Street Hockey hosts its summer youth league.
Players must be at least 18 years old to participate and each team is made of up eight players. Cost is $240 per team or $30 per team. To sign up and for more information contact Ben Chianciola at 978--290-6653 or chianciola.b@gmail.com or email YLStreetHockey@gmail.com.
GHS coaching vacancies
Gloucester High School Athletics is looking to fill the head coaching position for the Junior Varsity Field Hockey Team. If interested, please contact Athletic Director, Bryan Lafata, at 978-281-9877 or blafata@gloucesterschools.com.
Have you noticed?
The New England Revolution is the hottest team in the MLS. After defeating the FC Cincinnati team 2-0 Sunday, the Revolution have gone 10 games without a loss. The Revolution, which host Orlando City Saturday, have allowed just eight goals in their last 10 games under new head coach Bruce Arena.
—Compiled by Times Staff
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.