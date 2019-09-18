One Game One Community
There will be a special event at Newell Stadium on Saturday in the One Game One Community Soccer Match.
The match, which was organized by the Sawyer Free Library, the Gloucester High School Athletic Department and Wellspring’s Adult Learning Center, will feature a Gloucester High School Alumni team against Gloucester International, a local team made up of local immigrants in the community.
The Gloucester High alumni team will be coached by principal James Cook, who is also the former GHS varsity boys soccer coach. Alex Coelho will coach Gloucester International.
Kickoff is at 11:45 a.m. The match is free for all to attend.
Local Sports Schedule
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 18
Boys Soccer: Rockport vs. Manchester Essex (6:30 p.m.)
Girls Soccer: Rockport at Manchester Essex (5:30 p.m.)
Golf: Gloucester at Winthrop (4 p.m.)
Cross Country: Gloucester at Salem (4 p.m.), Manchester Essex vs. Hamilton-Wenham (3:30 p.m.)
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 19
Boys Soccer: Gloucester vs. Beverly (6:30 p.m.)
Girls Soccer: Gloucester at Beverly (4 p.m.)
Field Hockey: Rockport vs. Manchester Essex (3:45 p.m.)
Golf: Rockport at Manchester Essex (3:30 p.m.)
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20
Football: Gloucester at Marblehead (7 p.m.), Manchester Essex at Brighton (6:30 p.m.)
Girls Soccer: Manchester Essex vs. Georgetown (4 p.m.)
Field Hockey: Gloucester at Saugus (4 p.m.)
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21
Boys Soccer: Gloucester vs. Saugus (2 p.m.), Rockport vs. Ipswich (6 p.m.)
Girls Soccer: Rockport vs. Ipswich (4 p.m.)
Field Hockey: Rockport vs. Ipswich (2 p.m.)
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 22
No Games
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 23
Boys Soccer: Gloucester at Winthrop (6 p.m.)
Girls Soccer: Gloucester vs. Winthrop (4:30 p.m.)
Field Hockey: Rockport vs. Everett (4 p.m.), Manchester Essex at Georgetown (6:45 p.m.)
Golf: Gloucester at Rockport (3:30 p.m.)
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24
Boys Soccer: Gloucester at Swampscott (4 p.m.), Rockoprt at Masconomet (3:45 p.m.)
Girls Soccer: Rockport vs. Masconomet (3:45 p.m.)
Field Hockey: Gloucester vs. Peabody (7 p.m.)
Golf: Gloucester at Swampscott (4 p.m.), Rockport at North Reading (3:30 p.m.)
Cross Country: Gloucester vs. Winthrop (4:30 p.m.)
—Compiled by Times Staff
