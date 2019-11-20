All Decade
With the decade coming to a close in a little over a month, the Gloucester Daily Times will be reflecting on the last 10 football seasons with an All Decade team from both Gloucester and Manchester Essex.
The Times will be recognizing 22 of the best players from each program, one for each position. Look to Friday’s Gloucester Daily Times sports section for Gloucester’s All Decade team and Saturday’s sports page for Manchester Essex’s team.
Gloucester winter sports registration
Gloucester High School O’Maley Winter Seasons begin on, or after, December 2. All student athletes must be registered on www.FamilyID.com, with all appropriate paperwork submitted. There will be a mandatory meeting for all athletes and parent/guardians at the Smith Field House on Tuesday, November 26 at 6 p.m.
GHS coaching vacancy
Gloucester HS is looking for a Varsity Girls Tennis Coach for the Spring 2020 season. Interested candidates should apply to Athletic Director, Bryan Lafata via blafata2@gloucesterschools.com.
19 straight
The past two decades of success for the Patriots has, of course, been well documented, but sometimes it’s still crazy seeing some of the stats on paper. After last week’s win in Philadelphia, the Pats have rattled off 19 straight winning seasons. The next closest is Seattle which, assuming it wins one more game this year, is at eight straight.
Brown apologizes
Antonio Brown has apologized to the Patriots and team owner Robert Kraft for any negative attention he brought to the team during his brief stint in New England.
The four-time All-Pro receiver posted his apology on Instagram Tuesday, writing: “All I wanted to be was an asset to the organization; sorry for the bad media and the drama!”
The apology comes on the heels of past posts in which he indicated he’d fight the Patriots’ decision to withhold a $9 million signing bonus. He also reportedly met with NFL officials last week to discuss various sexual assault allegations against him that could make him subject to a possible suspension under the league’s personal conduct policy if he’s signed by another team.
The Patriots cut ties with Brown in September following just one game after a second woman accused him of sexual misconduct. They were the third team in less than a year to tire of the off-field behavior that has overshadowed his on-field accomplishments.
On his first unemployed NFL Sunday, Brown took shots at Kraft and longtime Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.