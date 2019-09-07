Impressive win
The Manchester Essex football team’s 25-0 win over KIPP Academy on Thursday night was impressive for a number of reasons and gives the team reason to be optimistic for a strong regular season.
The Hornets were of course led by a dominant defensive effort as the front eight dominated and the secondary was all over the KIPP receivers, not allowing KIPP to venture inside their 30 yard line.
Offensively, the team needs to work on ball security a bit after losing two fumbles, but they had a great balance between run and pass with multiple skill players getting involved and the line winning the battle up front.
It was only one game, but Manchester Essex showed flashes of a team that can make winning a regular occurrence this fall.
Local Sports Schedule
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7
No Games
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 8
No Games
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 9
Boys Soccer: Gloucester at Marblehead (4 p.m.)
Girls Soccer: Gloucester vs. Marblehead (4 p.m.)
Field Hockey: Rockport at Amesbury (3:45 p.m.), Manchester Essex vs. Hamilton-Wenham (4 p.m.)
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 10
Boys Soccer: Rockport vs. Georgetown (6:30 p.m.), Manchester Essex vs. Amesbury (5:30 p.m.)
Girls Soccer: Rockport at Georgetown (3:45 p.m.), Manchester Essex at Amesbury (3:45 p.m.)
Field Hockey: Gloucester vs. Danvers (7 p.m.)
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 11
Boys Soccer: Gloucester vs. Peabody (7 p.m.)
Girls Soccer: Gloucester at Peabody (7 p.m.)
Field Hockey: Rockport vs. Georgetown (3:45 p.m.), Manchester Essex vs. Amesbury (4 p.m.)
Golf: Rockport at Hamilton-Wenham (3:30 p.m.)
Cross Country: Gloucester at Marblehead (4 p.m.), Manchester Essex at Georgetown (3:45 p.m.)
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 12
Boys Soccer: Rockport vs. Lynnfield (6:30 p.m.), Manchester Essex vs. Pentucket (5:30 p.m.)
Girls Soccer: Rockport at Lynnfield (3:45 p.m.), Manchester Essex at Pentucket (3:45 p.m.)
Field Hockey: Gloucester at Beverly (4 p.m.)
Golf: Gloucester vs. Danvers (3:45 p.m.), Rockport vs. Georgetown (3:30 p.m.), Manchester Essex vs. Newburyport (3:30 p.m.)
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13
Football: Gloucester at Revere (7 p.m.)
Boys Soccer: Manchester Essex vs. Wayland (7 p.m.)
Girls Soccer: Gloucester vs. Swampscott (4:30 p.m.), Rockport at Essex Tech (4 p.m.)
Field Hockey: Rockport vs. Lynnfield (3:45 p.m.), Manchester Essex vs. Pentucket (4 p.m.)
—Compiled by Times Staff
