NEC Swim Stars
The Northeastern Conference announced its swimming All-Star teams, and three Gloucester swimmers earned All Conference status.
The All Conference team is comprised of the winners of each individual event at the conference meet. Gloucester saw junior Sam Groleau honored for his work in the 100 breaststroke, sophomore Caroline McKay in the 50 freestyle and eighth grader Willow Barry in the 200 individual medley.
Junior Mila Barry also earned a spot on the NEC All-Star team.
The Fishermen finished up a solid season earlier this month with both McKay and Groleau qualifying for the Division 2 State Meet while McKay won the North Section in the 50 freestyle.
Local Sports Schedule
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28
Boys Basketball: No. 7 Gloucester at No. 2 Latin Academy, Division 2 North Quarterfinals (5 p.m.); No. 4 Manchester Essex vs. No. 12 Georgetown, Division 4 North Quarterfinals (7 p.m.)
Hockey: No. 7 Gloucester vs. No. 2 Lincoln-Sudbury, Division 2 North Quarterfinals at O’Brien Rink, Woburn (8 p.m.)
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 29
Girls Basketball: No. 7 Rockport vs. No. 2 Maimonides, Division 4 North Quarterfinals at Brookline High School (7:30 p.m.)
GHS/O’Maley Spring Sports Registration Open
Registration is open for the spring sports season for Gloucester High and O’Maley Middle School students on www.FamilyID.com. Spring season tryouts begin on Monday, March 16 and registration for the season closes on Friday, March 13.
Parent/Athlete meetings will be held in the GHS Field House on Monday, March 9 (6 p.m.).
Young Legends Street Hockey Battle of the Badges
The Young Legends Street Hockey League is hosting the Battle of the Badges, a street hockey game between the Gloucester Police Department and the Gloucester Fire Department.
The game takes place on Saturday, March 14 at the Gloucester High School Field House (6 p.m.) and will serve as a fundraiser for the Young Legends Street Hockey League, a local youth league that runs throughout the summer and is in the process of raising funds for a new, outdoor street hockey facility at Stage Fort Park.
Admission is $5 per family and the event will also feature a 50/50 and a raffle featuring equipment donated by the Boston Bruins.
