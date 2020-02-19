Milestone watch
Manchester Essex guard Kellen Furse is closing in on a big milestone that he has a very good chance of reaching in Wednesday’s regular season finale against Bishop Fenwick.
Furse enters the game with 988 career points, needing only 12 to become the sixth player in program history and the fourth boys basketball player to reach 1,000 career points.
Furse averages more than 24 points per game this season and if the Fenwick defense holds him in check on Wednesday night, he has at least one more game remaining in the Division 4 North State Tournament.
Local Sports Schedule
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 19
Boys Basketball: Manchester Essex vs. Bishop Fenwick (5 p.m.)
Hockey: Gloucester vs. Lynnfield (6 p.m.)
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20
No Games
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21
Wrestling: Gloucester at Division 3 State Meet at Wayland HS (TBA)
GHS/O’Maley Spring Sports Registration
Registration is open for the spring sports season for Gloucster High and O’Maley Middle School students on www.FamilyID.com. Spring season tryouts begin on Monday, March 16 and registration for the season closes on Friday, March 13.
Parent/Athlete meetings will be held in the GHS Field House on Monday, March 9 (6 p.m.).
Brees to return
Quarterback Drew Brees says he intends to play for the New Orleans Saints again next season.The 41-year-old Brees announced his intention to return for what would be his 20th NFL season in a social media post on Tuesday.
“My feelings about the 2020 season! I look forward to the grind and the journey, for the reward at the end will be worth it,” Brees wrote in his announcement. “Love you #WhoDatNation. Let’s make another run at it!”
Brees missed five games with a throwing hand injury that required surgery but was still productive last season while leading New Orleans to a third straight playoff appearance. Brees’ 74.3 percent completion rate ranked second in NFL history behind only his 2018 record of 74.4 percent.
He also passed for 27 touchdowns while throwing just four interceptions and was selected to a fourth straight Pro Bowl, the 13th of his career.
Brees is the NFL’a all-time leader in completions with 6,867, yards passing with 77,416 and touchdowns with 547.
Brees’ contract situation remains unclear. His last contract voids automatically at the end of the current league year that concludes March 18.
