Crunch Time

Donahue to New Englands
Liam Donahue has already put together the best single season in Gloucester wrestling history, and he has one more tournament left in him this winter.
The senior captain turned in a fourth place finish this weekend at the Massachusetts All-State Tournament. The top four finish means Donahue has advanced to this coming weekend’s New England Tournament, with the top state finishers in each of the six New England States.
Donahue started off the 145 pound tournament with a win but dropped his quarterfinal bout. He responded by putting together three straight wins in the consolation bracket before falling in the bronze medal match, earning a spot on the medal stand.
GHS/O’Maley Spring Sports Registration
Registration is open for the spring sports season for Gloucester High and O’Maley Middle School students on www.FamilyID.com. Spring season tryouts begin on Monday, March 16 and registration for the season closes on Friday, March 13.
Parent/Athlete meetings will be held in the GHS Field House on Monday, March 9 (6 p.m.).
Young Legends Street Hockey Battle of the Badges
The Young Legends Street Hockey League is hosting the Battle of the Badges, a street hockey game between the Gloucester Police Department and the Gloucester Fire Department.
The game takes place on Saturday, March 14 at the Gloucester High School Field House (6 p.m.) and will serve as a fundraiser for the Young Legends Street Hockey League, a local youth league that runs throughout the summer and is in the process of raising funds for a new, outdoor street hockey facility at Stage Fort Park.
Admission is $5 per family and the event will also feature a 50/50 and a raffle featuring equipment donated by the Boston Bruins.
