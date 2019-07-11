ME eliminated
The Manchester Essex Little League All-Stars saw their run in the District 15 Williamsport Tournament come to an end on Tuesday at Harry Ball Field with a 12-2 loss to Danvers American.
Danvers American advances to Thursday’s final against Hamilton-Wenham, Manchester Essex finishes third.
Manchester Essex got on the board with doubles by Nick Ranaldi and Caz Ostrowski to make it a 6-2 game in the third.
The team finishes District 15 play with a 5-2 record.
Hook a Cure Fishing Tournament
The Hook a Cure Fishing Tournament is returning for a second year this Friday at the Cape Ann Marina (8 a.m. - 10 p.m.). The tournament raises money for Dana Farber Cancer Institute and this year is also partnering with former Patriots Super Bowl champ Joe Andruzzi and the Joe Andruzzi Foundation, which raises money to help families financially that are affected by cancer.
Andruzzi will also be competing in the fishing competition along with current Patriots David and Ted Karras. There will also be a raffles and an auction following the fishing.
For more information and to register, visit hookacure.org.
Young Legends Street Hockey Adult Summer Shootout Classic
Young Legends Street hockey is hosting its second annual Adult Summer Shootout Classic street hockey tournament at the Dorothy Talbot Rink on July 27.
Registration is currently open for the tournament, which will help raise money for the development of an outdoor inline/street hockey rink at Stage For Park, where Young Legends Street Hockey hosts its summer youth league.
Players must be at least 18 years old to participate and each team is made of up eight players. Cost is $240 per team or $30 per team. To sign up and for more information contact Ben Chianciola at 978--290-6653 or chianciola.b@gmail.com or email YLStreetHockey@gmail.com.
—Compiled by Times Staff
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.