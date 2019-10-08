Division 4 North Football Playoff Standings
Team W-L Rating
1. North Reading 5-0 15.8
2. Melrose 4-0 15.5
3. Revere 4-0 14.0
4. Marblehead 4-0 13.3
5. Burlington 3-1 12.0
6. Dracut 3-1 11.8
7. Wayland 3-1 11.3
8. Wakefield 2-2 9.0
9. Wilmington 1-3 6.8
10. Boston Latin 1-4 5.0
11. Gloucester 0-4 3.5
Division 7 North Football Playoff Standings
Team W-L Rating
1. Manchester Essex 3.0 15.0
2. Lowell Catholic 3-1 11.8
3. Greater Lawrence 3-2 11.7
4. Nashoba Tech 3-1 11.3
5. O’Bryant 3-1 10.3
6. Georgetown 3-2 9.8
7. St. Mary’s 2-2 9.3
8. Latin Academy 2-2 8.0
9. Chelsea 1-3 5.8
10. Mystic Valley 1-3 5.5
11. Easton Boston 1-4 4.4
12. Brighton 1-3 4.3
Local Sports Schedule
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 8
Boys Soccer: Gloucester at Lynn English (3:45 p.m.), Rockport at Georgetown (3:45 p.m.), Manchester Essex at Amesbury (3:45 p.m.)
Girls Soccer: Rockport vs. Georgetown (4 p.m.), Manchester Essex vs. Amesbury (4 p.m.)
Field Hockey: Rockport at Newburyport (3:45 p.m.), Manchester Essex at Masconomet (3:45 p.m.)
Golf: Gloucester vs. Salem (4 p.m.), Rockport at Amesbury (3:30 p.m.)
Cross Country: Manchester Essex at Ipswich (3:30 p.m.)
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 9
Golf: Old Cape Ann Classic, Rockport vs. Manchester Essex vs. Ipswich at Ipswich Country Club (3:30 p.m.)
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10
Boys Soccer: Rockport vs. Amesbury (4:15 p.m.), Manchester Essex at Hamilton-Wenham (3:45 p.m.)
Girls Soccer: Manchester Essex vs. Hamilton-Wenham (4 p.m.)
Field Hockey: Gloucester vs. Marblehead (7 p.m.), Rockport at Georgetown (6:30 p.m.), Manchester Essex at Amesbury (3:45 p.m.)
Golf: Gloucester vs. Swampscott (4 p.m.), Rockport and Manchester Essex at CAL Open at Far Corner (9 a.m.)
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11
Football: Gloucester vs. Beverly (7 p.m.), Manchester Essex vs. Roxbury Prep (4 p.m.)
Boys Soccer: Gloucester vs. Marblehead (4 p.m.)
Girls Soccer: Gloucester at Marblehead (3:30 p.m.)
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12
No Games
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 13
No Games
MONDAY, OCTOBER 14
Girls Soccer: Rockport vs. Essex Tech (4 p.m.)
Field Hockey: Gloucester vs. Central Catholic (10 a.m.)
Golf: Gloucester vs. Peabody (3 p.m.)
Cape Ann Youth Basketball Girls Travel Teams Tryouts
The Cape Ann Girls Youth Travel Basketball team is holding tryouts for the 2019-20 season on Tuesday, October 29 and Wednesday, October 30 at the O’Maley School Gym.
The 5th and 8th grade team tryouts are on October 29 with registration at 6 p.m. and tryouts at 6:15 p.m. The 6th and 7th grade team tryouts are on Wednesday, October 30 with registration at 6 p.m. and tryouts at 6:15 p.m.
Registration fee is $300 plus $80 for those needing uniforms. The season runs from November through early March with two practices per week and games on the weekends.
—Compiled by Times Staff
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.