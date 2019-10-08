Division 4 North Football Playoff Standings

Team W-L Rating

1. North Reading 5-0 15.8

2. Melrose 4-0 15.5

3. Revere 4-0 14.0

4. Marblehead 4-0 13.3

5. Burlington 3-1 12.0

6. Dracut 3-1 11.8

7. Wayland 3-1 11.3

8. Wakefield 2-2 9.0

9. Wilmington 1-3 6.8

10. Boston Latin 1-4 5.0

11. Gloucester 0-4 3.5

Division 7 North Football Playoff Standings

Team W-L Rating

1. Manchester Essex 3.0 15.0

2. Lowell Catholic 3-1 11.8

3. Greater Lawrence 3-2 11.7

4. Nashoba Tech 3-1 11.3

5. O’Bryant 3-1 10.3

6. Georgetown 3-2 9.8

7. St. Mary’s 2-2 9.3

8. Latin Academy 2-2 8.0

9. Chelsea 1-3 5.8

10. Mystic Valley 1-3 5.5

11. Easton Boston 1-4 4.4

12. Brighton 1-3 4.3

Local Sports Schedule

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 8

Boys Soccer: Gloucester at Lynn English (3:45 p.m.), Rockport at Georgetown (3:45 p.m.), Manchester Essex at Amesbury (3:45 p.m.)

Girls Soccer: Rockport vs. Georgetown (4 p.m.), Manchester Essex vs. Amesbury (4 p.m.)

Field Hockey: Rockport at Newburyport (3:45 p.m.), Manchester Essex at Masconomet (3:45 p.m.)

Golf: Gloucester vs. Salem (4 p.m.), Rockport at Amesbury (3:30 p.m.)

Cross Country: Manchester Essex at Ipswich (3:30 p.m.)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 9

Golf: Old Cape Ann Classic, Rockport vs. Manchester Essex vs. Ipswich at Ipswich Country Club (3:30 p.m.)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10

Boys Soccer: Rockport vs. Amesbury (4:15 p.m.), Manchester Essex at Hamilton-Wenham (3:45 p.m.)

Girls Soccer: Manchester Essex vs. Hamilton-Wenham (4 p.m.)

Field Hockey: Gloucester vs. Marblehead (7 p.m.), Rockport at Georgetown (6:30 p.m.), Manchester Essex at Amesbury (3:45 p.m.)

Golf: Gloucester vs. Swampscott (4 p.m.), Rockport and Manchester Essex at CAL Open at Far Corner (9 a.m.)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11

Football: Gloucester vs. Beverly (7 p.m.), Manchester Essex vs. Roxbury Prep (4 p.m.)

Boys Soccer: Gloucester vs. Marblehead (4 p.m.)

Girls Soccer: Gloucester at Marblehead (3:30 p.m.)

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12

No Games

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 13

No Games

MONDAY, OCTOBER 14

Girls Soccer: Rockport vs. Essex Tech (4 p.m.)

Field Hockey: Gloucester vs. Central Catholic (10 a.m.)

Golf: Gloucester vs. Peabody (3 p.m.)

Cape Ann Youth Basketball Girls Travel Teams Tryouts

The Cape Ann Girls Youth Travel Basketball team is holding tryouts for the 2019-20 season on Tuesday, October 29 and Wednesday, October 30 at the O’Maley School Gym.

The 5th and 8th grade team tryouts are on October 29 with registration at 6 p.m. and tryouts at 6:15 p.m. The 6th and 7th grade team tryouts are on Wednesday, October 30 with registration at 6 p.m. and tryouts at 6:15 p.m.

Registration fee is $300 plus $80 for those needing uniforms. The season runs from November through early March with two practices per week and games on the weekends.

—Compiled by Times Staff

