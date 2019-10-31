Crunch Time

Tournament Opener
The MIAA State Tournament begins for Cape Ann teams with a pair of local field hockey teams hosting first round games on Thursday afternoon.
Manchester Essex will be the first team to open up state tournament play. The Hornets (12-3-2) are the No. 4 seed in Division 2 North and host No. 13 Marblehead at Hyland Field (3 p.m.). Thursday’s winner advances to the sectional semifinals later this week against the winner of Thursday’s first round tilt between No. 5 Lynnfield and No. 12 Ipswich.
Gloucester is also in action on Thursday in state tournament action. The Fishermen (11-3-2) are the No. 6 seed in Division 2 North and take on No. 11 North Reading at Newell Stadium (4 p.m.). The winner of that game will take on the winner of Thursday’s game between No. 3 Danvers and No. 14 Newburyport.
State soccer tournament pairings will be released on Friday with the Gloucester boys, Rockport boys and the Manchester Essex boys and girls learning their first round opponent and destination.
Postseason action picks up on Saturday with Manchester Essex football, the No. 1 seed in Division 7 North, hosting No. 8 Georgetown at Hyland Field (2 p.m.). The winner of Saturday’s game will advance to the Division 7 North Semfinals against the winner of Friday’s quarterfinal game between No. 4 Nashoba Tech and No. 5 Latin Academy.
Local Sports Schedule
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31
Field Hockey: No. 6 Gloucester vs. No. 11 North Reading, Division 2 North First Round (4 p.m.); No. 4 Manchester Essex vs. No. 13 Marblehead, Division 2 North First Round (3 p.m.)
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1
Football: Gloucester at Boston Latin (7 p.m.)
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 2
Football: No. 1 Manchester Essex vs. No. 8 Georgetown, Division 7 North Quarterfinals (2 p.m.)
—Compiled by Times Staff
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.