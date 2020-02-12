Crunch Time

Cape Ann boys basketball scoring leaders
Player, School PPG
K. Furse, ME 24.3
M. Montagnino, Glo. 22.3
G. Hillier, Rock. 20.8
J. Shaw, ME 14.4
M. Paccone, ME 12.8
Z. Oliver, Glo. 12.5
A. Matus, Rock. 10.9
B. Slingluff, Rock. 8.4
F. Wood, ME 6.9
A.J. Pallazola, ME 6.6
Rockport girls drop a close one
The Rockport girls basketball got off to a slow start and a second half comeback fell just short in a 31-26 loss to Essex Tech in the regular season finale.
Despite the loss, the Vikings are still state tournament bound, finishing up with a record of 11-7. Division 4 North brackets will be released next week.
Kylie Schrock led the Vikings with 13 points, Alexa Osier had six.
Local Sports Schedule
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 12
Girls Basketball: Manchester Essex at Swampscott (7 p.m.)
Hockey: Gloucester at Lynn (8 p.m.), Rockport at Essex Tech (6:30 p.m.)
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 13
Boys Basketball: Gloucester vs. Salem (7 p.m.), Rockport at Manchester Essex (6:30 p.m.)
Girls Basketball: Gloucester at Salem (7 p.m.)
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14
No Games
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 15
Hockey: Gloucester vs. Beverly (6 p.m.), Rockport at Hamilton-Wenham (7 p.m.)
Track: Gloucester at Division 4 Meet at Reggie Lewis Center (9 a.m.)
Wrestling: Gloucester at Division 3 North Sectionals at Wakefield (TBA)
Swimming: Gloucester and Manchester Essex at Division 2 State Meet at Boston University (TBA)
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 16
Boys Basketball: Gloucester vs. Bishop Fenwick, IABBO Holiday Tournament at Beverly HS (2:30 p.m.)
Swim: Gloucester and Manchester Essex at Division 2 State Meet at Boston University (TBA)
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 17
Boys Basketball: Gloucester vs. Beverly or Masconomet, IABBO Holiday Tournament at Beverly HS (TBA)
